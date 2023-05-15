Shereé Whitfield Celebrates Granddaughter and Life as a Glam-Ma

Okay, Ms. Whitfield! Should we call you grandma? No, that’s not right – it’s glam-ma (AKA Gorgeous Glam-ma). Sheree Whitfield of Real Housewives of Atlanta is back on the air, but she is also in family mode celebrating Mother’s Day.

Sheree’s middle child, and only son Kairo became a father last July with girlfriend, Alina Baber. Sheree is talking glammahood, telling People, “I always hear people say that being a grandparent is so much different than being a parent; that the love you have for that grand-baby is unique, and I definitely understand that now that I’ve experienced it.”

Sheree’s new love, Baby Mecca Joie is making an appearance on her Instagram along with a photoshoot with her daughters and son. Sheree posts, “To be a queen you must know how to raise queens” alongside Tierra and Kaleigh. Adding to her Sheree-isms she says, “Motherhood is not a hobby, it is a calling.” True. It either calls you, or it comes a calling. Either way, babies are a blessing.

Sheree’s extra special pic of Mecca talks about the love she feels for her. And the baby is wearing She by Sheree to boot! So where did this baby’s name come from? “Kairo came up with the name, it means the center of his world.” And “not only is Mecca the center of his world, but she’s the center of his joy” (speaking to Joie).

And grandpa?

In terms of family, Sheree said, “Having Mecca … brought another level of closeness and love.” This sentiment brings to mind that ex-husband, Bob Whitfield is now a grandfather. No official word from Bob yet, but Bob’s website says, “The only thoughts to share are the ones that have meaning.” We will quietly assume those include his granddaughter.

Back to the bone collector, the ladies are supporting her in the comments of her posts. But will they be supporting her this season? Will the tension between her and Kandi settle? Will they co-sign her new man?

You can watch Sheree and all the ladies deliver on RHOA Season 15 on Sunday nights on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU WATCHING RHOA S15? WILL THE BONE COLLECTOR DELIVER? CAN YOU PICTURE SHEREE AS A GRANDMA?