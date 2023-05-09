Sheree Whitfield and Kandi Burruss Trade Barbs After Explosive RHOA Season 15 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are known for their shady jabs, and after the Season 15 premiere, they’re reminding us all why they’re the best at it.

Throughout the episode, viewers got a little understanding of what’s been going on between OG Housewife Shereé Whitfield and RHOA vet Kandi Burruss. After their last season, the pair weren’t in a great space — especially since Shereé and Marlo Hampton had some pretty cruel things to say about Kandi and her partner Todd.

“I was more surprised by Sheree co-signing everything Marlo was saying, I expect that from Marlo but Sheree?” Kandi said in August 2022. “I was done when I saw that. I was totally shocked because I haven’t even done anything to Sheree. I don’t even understand where this energy is coming from. It just totally threw me off.”

One thing about Kandi, she’ll always try and help you out. Whether it be with your busted business or vexatious vocals, Kandi “Money Bags” Burruss is a generous act. You can tell her feelings were hurt after being on the receiving end of Shereé’s shade last season — primarily since they’ve known each other since the early 2000s. Their close relationship is why Kandi tried to figure out how to warn Shereé in the premiere about her new partner, Martell Holt.

Kandi and Shereé trade blows on Twitter

You sure be going hard for somebody who’s been giving hard ? to everybody… But go off sis! ??? #RHOA https://t.co/VL7H6la1in — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) May 8, 2023

Martell and Shereé have been dating since the summer of 2022. When the news broke, people may have been happy that Shereé finally found someone on her level. However, we would’ve been satisfied with anyone else BUT Martell.

His time on the OWN reality show, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has focused heavily on his infidelity, disrespect for his wife and friends, and his side chick and their new baby. The Real Housewives of Atlanta already know this, so it makes sense they’d be discussing it on the show.

While filming one of her confessionals, Kandi took a major shot at Shereé and Martell’s relationship, saying that his man parts are like the local YMCA — everyone can have a turn if they want to.

But, this season, Shereé isn’t holding back. She fired her own shady tweet, and it looks like those “ho” rumors about Kandi are coming to light again.

“Community service….community property…you should know former community puss,” Shereé tweeted. Yikes. I can’t lie — seeing this took me out. Even if I disagree with the message, a read is a read. But Shereé’s tweet didn’t go too long without a response from the boss.

“You sure be going hard for somebody who’s been giving hard [aubergine emoji] to everybody… But go off sis,” Kandi responded.

I don’t know about you all, but their feud will certainly keep me entertained this season. Although Kandi stays to herself, seeing her activated is always a good time for me. Shereé and Marlo, y’all better move carefully. Even I’m scared of Kandi’s shade-throwing ability.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF KANDI’S COMMENT? DO YOU THINK SHEREÉ’S RESPONSE WAS FAIR?