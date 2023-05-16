Luke Gulbranson Scoping Out Engagement Rings With Bachelor Nation Star Tayshia Adams

Well, things are moving fast it would seem, or at least, things are moving fast from where we’re standing. It was only a month ago that Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson were spotted holding hands amid dating rumors, piling onto that speculation. Now things seem to really be ramping up for the pair.

Fans know Tayshia for her long stint in The Bachelor franchise, appearing on the original show as well as Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette. Tayshia’s had it pretty rough when it comes to relationships, and not by any fault of her own. After a myriad of partners who didn’t treat her right, it was no wonder she swore off Bachelor cast members.

So, for some, it felt a little odd when the rumors started circulating that she was dating Luke. The Summer House star has been called “the douchiest guy on Bravo.” But the heart wants what it wants.

Tayshia: bachelorette no more?

Tayshia Adams spotted looking at engagement rings with new flame Luke Gulbranson https://t.co/sHgPzwuHZM pic.twitter.com/kp3RQ84syu — Page Six (@PageSix) May 15, 2023

And if the rumors are true, the heart wants what it wants very badly. An exclusive from Page Six reports that Tayshia and Luke were shopping for wedding rings, and they have photographic evidence to back it up. The photo clearly shows Tayshia staring at her left hand over a jewelry counter.

The source who took the photo also confirmed that the couple was “100 percent looking at engagement rings,” and beyond that were acting “very lovey dovey and kissing” throughout the store. But the source could not confirm if a purchase was made.

When asked for comment, representatives of the TV personalities did not respond, so as it stands, all of this is technically conjecture. But that being said, the case seems pretty clear-cut. No matter the future of their relationship, if Tayshia and Luke are together, we can only hope that they’re healthy and happy.

