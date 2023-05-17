Andy Cohen Poses Nude To Raise Skin Cancer Awareness

Bravo boss Andy Cohen has posed in the buff. He recreated an iconic photoshoot he did 30 years ago with photographer Spencer Tunick. But why? To raise awareness for skin cancer, as part of Skin Cancer Awareness Month. We could go on, but we all know what you came here for. Check out the recreation – and the original – in Andy’s Insta post below.

Andy Cohen bares it all

It takes a lot of balls – no pun intended – to get naked and pose. There’s no telling just how many takes you’ll have to remain nude for, and it can get cold out there! Andy, however, is always the professional. You can hardly tell he’s out in public without his clothes.

Andy partnered with EltaMD Skin Care for the photoshoot. They have committed to donating a bottle of sunscreen to the Melanoma Research Foundation, up to $100,000 in value over the next 30 days, for every tag on the Instagram post. So make sure to go and tag them, while thirsting over Zaddy Cohen.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett commented that she will “never be over this hair,” after seeing the 30-year-old shot of Andy with long curls. Real Housewives of New Jersey’s own Margaret Josephs meanwhile said Andy was “hot then hotter now.” Fellow New Jersey native Dolores Catania simply said, “Wow.” We concur.

Andy may now be 54-years-old, but it is clear he is continuing to take care of his body. He looks fantastic, and what a way to raise awareness for a good cause. Some light away from all of the drama that goes on at Bravo and its many Real Housewives iterations.

TELL US – HAS ANDY STILL GOT IT? WOULD YOU BARE ALL FOR A GOOD CAUSE? DO YOU THINK ANDY WAS COLD UP THERE?