Drag Race Mexico Hosted by Valentina and Lolita Banana Among Slate of New Shows Announced

RuPaul was not joking when she sang, “Drag is all over the world. It’s a phenomenon.”

World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, just announced a bevy of new shows coming to WOW Presents+ in 2023. There will be no shortage of drag on our screens this year. The announcements come just a few days after the premiere of Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premiered, which was just a couple of weeks after Season 15 of Drag Race concluded. You’re literally going to need to start a spreadsheet to keep up with all of this.

Drag Race’s global domination

The biggest news coming from World of Wonder’s slate of new programming was the long-awaited announcement of Drag Race Mexico. Season 9’s Valentina has been tapped to host the show alongside Lolita Banana, who previously competed on Drag Race France. Valentina has come a long way from the humiliating “maskgate” lipsync of Season 9.

For months, rumors circled the depths of Drag Race Reddit that Valentina would be returning to host Drag Race Mexico. Now, they’ve made it official and teased the glamorous first look at the hosts.

Of course, RuPaul and World of Wonder aren’t stopping at Drag Race Mexico. They also shared two other franchises coming to the mix soon: Drag Race Brasil and Drag Race Deutschland. They won’t stop until all 195 countries have their own iteration of Drag Race.

On top of the upcoming international Drag Race entries, World of Wonder also announced that the last two Drag Race UK winners finally got their prizes. Of course, the winners of Drag Race UK infamously don’t receive a cash prize and instead, receive a digital series produced by World of Wonder. So, they announced that the last two winners finally got their shows.

Season 3’s winner Krystal Versace has a new series premiering this summer called Keeping Up with Krystal Versace, which will follow her and her drag family as they plan Krystal’s first solo tour. Danny Beard, Season 4’s crowned queen, will host an interview show called After Shave with Danny Beard in the fall.

Also coming to WOW Presents+ this year are the brand new series AVALON TV and Sissy That Psyche. In addition, Bring Back My Girls and Tongue Thai’d have been picked up to return for their sophomore seasons. The bottom line is that RuPaul and World of Wonder are ensuring we’re getting our money’s worth with this WOW Presents+ subscription.

