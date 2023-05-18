Former Bachelor Colton Underwood Puts a Ring on Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley Ceremony

It’s been five years since Colton Underwood starred as The Bachelor. Last weekend his bachelor days came to a definitive end. Colton and fiancé Jordan C. Brown tied the knot on May 13, culminating a three-day wedding celebration in Napa Valley, California. My invitation must have been lost in the mail.

The outdoor wedding took place in front of 200 guests at the Carneros Resort and Spa. Under a cloudless azure sky, guests enjoyed music by both a choir and an orchestra during the ceremony. A DJ entertained at the reception later that evening.

At long last love

Like so many of us, Clayton’s journey to the altar took the scenic route, winding through appearances on Season 14 of The Bachelorette, Bachelor In Paradise, and finally The Bachelor in 2018. It was during his stint as The Bachelor that the former NFL player famously jumped an eight-foot fence and ran off into the night when contestant Cassie Randolph voluntarily left the show.

But romance just never worked out for the Illinois native, until he finally came to terms with the fact that he was gay in April 2021. Everything just seemed to fall into place after that, resulting in the happy celebration last Saturday.

“I’ve never been more sure about something,” Colton told PEOPLE prior to their big day. “[Jordan] has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to [everyone]. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes.”

As guests shielded themselves from the California sun with white parasols, Colton’s mom walked down the aisle with the couple’s two dogs, Zooka and Scout. Colton and Jordan wrote their own vows and skipped the traditional wedding party to walk down the aisle together.

“We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like,” Colton said. “[Realizing] that [for] a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding, we really want to make it special.”

At the end of the ceremony, the couple had arranged for Stanford University’s artistic swimming team to perform in the pool as guests walked by on their way to the reception. “We wanted to keep the energy going,” said Jordan.

Some people worried that Colton was moving too fast. After initially coming out in April 2021, he announced his relationship with political strategist Jordan the following December. Less than three months later, they announced their engagement on February 28, 2022.

“I think before people saw us together … they were a little hesitant,” Colton said of their speed-dating courtship. “[Some friends thought], ‘Okay, this is happening very quickly, what’s going on here?'”

“But once they saw us together, they understood,” he added. “They were like, ‘Oh, this makes sense.'”

Now that the wedding’s behind them, what’s next on the agenda for the happy couple? “I am really, really excited to see him as a father,” Colton said of his new husband. “And I can’t wait to be a dad, too. So it’ll happen one of these days.”

Best wishes for nothing but happiness in their future together. I can’t wait for the baby announcement!

