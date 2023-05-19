Love Is Blind Season 5 Release Date Window Revealed

Ready for more awkward dates, heartbreaks, and people getting engaged way faster than they probably should? Well, you’re in luck because Netflix just announced that their hit series Love is Blind is returning for another season, and the premiere is right around the corner.

It feels like it was just last week when we were all watching the final couples from Season 4 slow dance to Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.” And it must have been just yesterday when we were all screaming at our TVs, waiting for Netflix to work out their “technical difficulties” for the Season 4 “live reunion.” Now, it’s time to do it all over again.

More Love is Blind is never a bad thing

Way back in March 2022, Netflix renewed Love is Blind through Season 5. During Netflix’s recent upfront presentations, the streamer announced that the highly anticipated Love Is Blind Season 5 will premiere in September 2023. That’s so soon, but it also gives Netflix plenty of time to work out the bugs that caused them to struggle with that live reunion broadcast.

The news about Love Is Blind’s upcoming season comes amid renewed pressure on the show for its alleged behind-the-scenes struggles. Numerous daters have spoken out and claimed that participating on the show was a nightmare. One castmate claimed that producers put them through “emotional warfare.” They alleged they were deprived of food and water and that production threatened them with a hefty fine if they tried to leave the “experiment” early.

The production company behind Love is Blind responded to the claims and said that the well-being of the cast is “paramount” to them both before, during, and after production. So, we’re hopeful that the Season 5 participants have a smoother time finding love on reality TV than their predecessors.

Netflix hasn’t announced any further details about the upcoming season. So, we don’t know the location for the next season, although casting calls have been held in Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Denver. It’s also yet to be determined if the fan-driven petition to oust Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey as hosts has made any progress.

Love is Blind Seasons 1 through 4 are streaming on Netflix, and Season 5 premieres in September 2023.

