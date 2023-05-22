Nick Cannon May Not Have To Pay Child Support To Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon might not have to pay child support, you say? Not supporting tribe doesn’t sound like Nick. The Wild n’ Out, America’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer host, etc. is known for having happy baby mamas who adore him. However, this is coming straight from Bre Tiesi of Selling Sunset who is one of Nick’s children’s mothers.

Well, who knew about the laws in California? This one is not covered in the DMV handbook, so not me. Bre says after a person’s tenth child, the court can let you off the hook. Bre told her costar, “The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support.” Okay, but he still pays for the first 10, right?

Nick currently has 12 children (with several born in the same year – major blessings for Nick), but if memory serves me right, Abby De La Rosa is the mother of his eleventh child (and another set of twins). And Alyssa Scott is the mother of his twelfth.

What the law actually says

That would give Bre some leverage within the law if that was actually the law. Legal opinions tell a different story though, including her own lawyer who told Page Six that it’s not as simple as that. It’s not, in fact based on number of children, but that the number (of children) could reduce the amount of support given to each child.

I don’t see Nick having trouble supporting everyone anytime soon, or even wanting to. He’s expressed how glad he is to be able to give that level of support to so many kids – he wants them to have opportunities.

The question I have is, how do you have the time? As they get older, won’t he need to spend more time with them? He’s basically going to have 12 different relationships with 12 unique kids who need love and they are all going to have different interests and activities. Nick needs loads of assistants for that leveling of scheduling. And those are going to be some family-packed holidays.

Watch Bre on Selling Sunset Season 6 – out now on Netflix in a binge-ready fashion.

