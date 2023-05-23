Did Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Legally Marry G Flip?

I do? Or not? Actress, realtor, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause recently told us the news of her nuptials, but was it real? Well, of course, but was it legal? The jury is still out.

Chrishell, former wife of Parenthood and Passions star, Justin Hartley recently wed her love, G-Flip in Las Vegas. What’s the problem then? There’s no record in Nevada of the couple obtaining a marriage license, but could they have one in California – sure. Nothing is clear right now, but sources (other than Chrishell and G Flip) have weighed in on their plans.

Also unclear, is G Flip’s residency status since they’re from Australia. G Flip moved to the US in 2022 and is currently on tour throughout the US and into Canada through October. They also teased a return to Australia – no word on what info they have for fellow Australians, but their fans saw new music from them this month with the Be Your Man drop (in line with the wedding).

Regardless of when the couple did/will wed, they’ve had a little bit of a whirlwind romance in the last year, and are continuing their love story in Los Angeles. And, Chrishell AND G Flip, have both been filming for Selling Sunset.

Start the season for us

Season 6 is out now, but hey, we know Netflix likes those back-to-back seasons so Season 7 will soon be on its heels. We see from the first episode, there is some forced (scripted maybe) conversation with Emma Hernan and Chrishell at a listing. The ladies always show each other their listings, and it’s for these types of scenes because who has the time. Emma is setting the storyline for Chrishell working from the office again. Chrishell says she’s mainly been working from home.

We see her later with G Flip in the studio and it’s definitely more natural. It’s more ‘setting of the stage’ for their relationship storyline, G Flip’s music, and her awaited return to the office. Chrishell talks about getting back into “it,” but we thought she’s been hustling from home. Maybe she was in her “G-bubble” as Emma called it and doing less work than we thought. Either way, we will continue to see the couple on Selling Sunset and living their lives together. If they’ll wed again – TBD.

You can binge Selling Sunset Season 6 right now on Netflix.

