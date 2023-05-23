Kim Kardashian on Motherhood: ‘There Are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep’

Oh Kim Kardashian, this makes you relatable as a human being. Glad you could be honest about it, and hope you keep moving along in your journey of self-discovery. And maybe, post a pic (once in a while) of you without having washed your hair for days at a time (like some of the rest of us).

Kim of Hulu’s, The Kardashians recently sat down with Jay Shetty on his podcast, On Purpose and opened up about: the true joys and challenges of motherhood, taking care of someone, and phases in life. Keep going Kim!

This f’ing tornado

She said, “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s–t, this f–king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” Embrace the chaos Kim! In the end, it’s neither good nor bad, and it’s a testament to human strength in life.

It can be easy to forget that Kim is a single mom. She often paints this portrait of her life that everything might be perfect, and that’s never the case. We know you don’t look like that all the time for one! It’s good to see Kim try to let the walls down on the “madness” of it all.

Kim went on, “There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.” And when a person steps into their own confidence and realizes that’s how life works, it can be cathartic, challenging, and blissful.

You can do it!

She talks of being proud of herself. Believe you can do it, don’t judge, and you can. Many people confuse the idea of doing the best they have ever done, and doing their best with the conditions in that moment. And that is when they start to judge – don’t even go there because we’re all in the same boat.

She described some nights as an “hour by hour” process, and she’s on the tip of something. Live in the moment by learning to take it one moment at a time and you will thrive, people! That’s the mindfulness part, and it’s not easy to make the change, but it’s so powerful.

As far as kids, they teach you “so much more about yourself” than one “could have ever anticipated.” Yes, with patience, grace, and understanding they can teach you everything you need to know about life. But even if someone doesn’t have a child, the same type of outlook can help a person through anything with love and happiness shining from within.

What else did Kim say? Give it a listen because she still tried to paint that rosy, I control my life/narrative idea. We get glimmers of her being candid or self-aware, but there’s so much further for her to go because she’s still scratching the surface of life.

Also, Jay doesn’t help matters. He’s a little heavy on the people pleasing (i.e., letting her honor her journey) rather than challenging her to keep improving. But in the end, much love to all people wherever and whoever they are.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is on it’s way via Hulu on May 25. Watch as Kim described it as “emotional and frustrating.”

TELL US – CAN YOU RELATE TO KIM? DO YOU WISH SHE POSTED CANDID PHOTOS/MOMENTS? WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FROM SEASON 3?