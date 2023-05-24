Great British Bake Off Host Prue Leith Opens up About 13 Year Affair

Resist the urge, Prue! Oh wait, it’s too late for that. It was 13 years of it. Prue Leith is speaking out in her memoir, Relish, about the affair she had. With who? Her long-time husband, but back then he wasn’t. He was clearly someone else’s guy! The Great British Bake Off host explains.

Well, there was no bake-off for the man – we can say that much. It sounds a lot like a stereotypical affair with a young girl and somewhat older man. Prue is totally okay with it though, and the role she played. She said, “I had none of the duties of life and all of the pleasures of somebody who loved me” Sounds indulgent. Sounds romanticized.

Happy together

I mean, they did go onto have a successful marriage so clearly they were right for each other. And they took 13 years to figure it out. But I think it’s more so the other woman involved and having compassion for her. Rayne Kruger, her late husband wanted his cake and to eat it to by honoring his love for both women simultaneously. Be a man Rayne. Be honest.

He was eventually, and left his wife, Nan Munro to pursue a life with Prue, but it essentially took him 13 years to do it. How did this come about in the first place? Prue’s mother sent her to live with family friends, Kruger and Munro (her mother’s best friend) in the summer of 1961. So, under their roof – that’s where it started. And after a spur of the moment kiss, they couldn’t resist. For reference sake, Prue turned 21 that year, and Rayne, 39.

She tried to tell herself he was off limits, and understood him to be in love with Nan, but the story wrote itself. She said, “I never asked him to leave his wife because I was very happy.” Oh, Prue.

You can watch old favs of The Great British Bake Off on Netflix, wait for Season 14 on Channel 4 and BT TV in September, or allegedly watch on PBS (but there are some pretty upset fans with the scheduling). Or catch Prue live, on her Nothing In Moderation tour.

