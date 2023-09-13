The Great British Bake Off Season 14 Release Date Confirmed

As you might know, the writers’ and actors’ strikes are still ongoing in the US. Now many Americans have turned their attention to programming from out of the country. Naturally, it was the perfect time for Channel 4 to let everyone know The Great British Bake Off was back!

The U.S. fans might know it by a different name—The Great British Baking Show. But that doesn’t make it any less beloved across the pond. Channel 4 made it known that Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, and Noel Fielding would all be back for 2023.

All that was left to know was the date and GBBO was not shy to let audiences know. However, for fans outside of Britain, there might be a complication.

Will The Great British Bake Off be on Netflix?

The official British Bake Off page made the announcement via Twitter. “Bake a date in your diaries. Join Paul, Prue, Noel, and Alison on Tuesday 26th September for the return of The Great British Bake Off. #GBBO.” One fan replied, “This means my hot chocolate season is back ✨.” Bake Off replied, “Aka the best season of all time.”

Other fans were quick to voice their excitement for the upcoming season. Replies included, “I can’t wait!!! ? On your mark, get set, BAKE!! ???? Yeee!” And, “[We] need cast bios for our GBBO fantasy league!” There were also plenty of fans tagging their friends to share the news.

Another sentiment that resounded throughout the replies was the voice of Americans wondering when the show would be out on Netflix. One reply tagged the streamer. “Now it’s your turn to announce when it’ll be available in the US!!!!” One fan feared Netflix may have dropped the show. But we’ll just have to wait and see.

For British audiences, The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 at 8 p.m. on September 26.

