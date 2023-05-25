Ramona Singer Backtracks on Kristen Taekman: ‘She’s Really Grown as a Personality’

Ramona Singer must have a really bad memory. First, she forgot who Kristen Taekman was. Now, she’s forgetting that she threw shade at her. In fact, she rode pretty hard for her during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. Perhaps she’s making sure she doesn’t go into RHONY: Legacy with any animosity. Something tells me this is still going to become a storyline, when the New York women reunite for the fifth season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. There’s no way it doesn’t get mentioned.

Host Jeff Lewis invited Ramona onto his show, and he wanted to talk about the upcoming vacation. Speaking of the casting, he said that producers “kind of went a little left … and they cast Kristen.” As viewers likely expected Ramona to take another dig at her co-star, she actually said that she “saw her at Upfronts and she’s really grown as a personality.” Ramona continued: “”She actually comes across really strong and personable, and I think she’s gonna be a great addition. I really do.”

Ramona then goes on to say that her words were “twisted” because she “misspoke” when daughter Avery Singer said she had forgotten who Kristen was. She added that she had called Kristen to explain, and asked her to get together for “coffee or a bite.” Kristen told her that she was in LA, to which Ramona said, “Fine, when you get back from LA.” Kristen then reminded Ramona that she had lived in LA since 2020. Another case of memory loss for the Stinger!

Now “really close” with Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley thanks to their live shows, Ramona is looking forward to the Ultimate Girls Trip. “I’m really excited about everyone going,” she said. “I really am. I think it’s gonna be really great. I think it’s gonna be really good TV. I think the fans will be very excited.” Well, she certainly got that part right.

The rebooted Real Housewives of New York begins July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo. Ultimate Girls Trip will return for a fourth season, starring the likes of Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville, at a later date. No word yet on a premiere date for RHONY: Legacy.