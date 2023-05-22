Kristen Taekman Hits Back at Ramona Singer, Igniting RHONY Legacy Feud

You know how they say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again? That’s the Stinger for you. Ramona Singer of the upcoming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY: Legacy (that’s quite the mouthful!) has forgotten someone again. This someone is Kristen Taekman, and she knows that’s a little too convenient. She knows Ramona knows who she is and she’s got the proof.

Ramona’s digs just don’t land. If you saw the clip, she was piggy-backing on what her daughter, Avery said (who was never a cast member, but a ‘child of’ on the show). Her forgetting, I can see, but Ramona knows good and well who her fellow castmates are, and she has been knowing.

I give you Kristen’s receipts

Example 1: She said on Instagram, “Huh ? you didn’t seem to forget me when you invited me to @averysinger launch party back in Feb!?” Example 2: “You also seemed to ‘know who I was’ when you attended my Hamptons event in 2019?” Example 3: They took a picture together at said event.

Of course, Ramona and Avery could mean that Kristen is forgettable and irrelevant. Instead, Avery said it was a “rogue” casting choice. Interesting. How could your mom forget throwing a glass with wine at someone while swimming in the water? She cut Kristen’s lip. And this was over a blowout.

Truthfully, I miss the Kristen days, when she was with the likes of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill. I felt like they were next to take over the series, but sadly, no. We still have the 60-year-old cast hanging on to spinoffs.

What has Kristen been up to since Season 7? She is the mom of two, married for close to 20 years, still a model, repping Josh’s product EBOOST, and a blogger via Last Nights Look. And didn’t she move to LA?

Watch Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY: Legacy later down the line. No word on when yet.

TELL US – DID YOU FORGET WHO KRISTEN WAS? ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT THE LEGACY CAST? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF RAMONA’S ANTICS?