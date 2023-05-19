Ramona Singer ‘Genuinely Forgot’ Who Kristen Taekman Was Before RHONY Legacy Cast Announcement

As if Bravo wasn’t busy enough with #Scandoval this week, they finally announced some movement on the Real Housewives of New York front. And someway, somehow, it includes Ramona Singer.

Bravo not only released the trailer for the new rendition of RHONY, but they also revealed that the legacy show will be a part of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. The ladies will be returning to St. Barths, a memorable vacation spot in RHONY history.

Aside from Ramona, the RHONY legacy cast will include a few familiar faces. Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Kristen Taekman made the cut for the cast. Many people were quick to notice that one of those cast members (Kristen) isn’t as legendary as the others (literally everyone else). In a live taping of the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Ramona Singer seemed to agree.

A classic case of Ramona Singer

Ramona was joined by her mini-me in training Avery Singer to talk about the next iteration of RHONY. In an iconic moment, Ramona literally forgot who Kristen even was. Yes, the woman whose face she defiled by throwing a wine glass at her in the Bezerkshires. “I just genuinely forgot who she was,” Ramona admitted. Ramona is problematic in so many ways, but her sheer ignorance at times truly can be comical.

Avery tried her hand at being a stand-up comedian by saying that “everyone” forgot who Kristen was. Girl, weren’t you going to the middle school dance with a face full of braces when Kristen was on RHONY? Maybe you should let your mom do the talking (said no one ever about Ramona).

Ramona had a few other ideas of who she thought would be fit for a season of RHONY: Legacy. “Why don’t we have Aviva [Drescher]?” she asked. “Why do we have Kristen?” Honestly, Ramona asks a good question as I wouldn’t mind seeing Aviva throw that leg all over a tropical mansion. Ramona is an OG who knows what she’s doing. She’s ensuring she’ll have a storyline on the upcoming RHUGT season by igniting beef with Kristen before they’ve even packed their bags. Now THAT, ladies and gentlemen, is legacy behavior – unfortunately.

