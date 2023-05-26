90 Day Fiancé, Season 9 Guide: Cast, Couples, and Where Are They Now

It’s now been a year since the 90 Day Fiancé cast of Season 9 aired on TLC, but there is good news when it comes to the fate of many of the featured cast members. The ninth season featured a cast of seven couples, including Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Patrick Mendez and Thaís Ramone, Jibri and Miona Bell, Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed, and Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween. Many of these couples are still together in 2023, though not everyone had a happy ending.

90 Day Fiance, Season 9: Are the Couples Still Together?

As a whole, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise doesn’t have the best relationship success rate. Some couples split during their seasons why others move on to break-up on the follow-up spin-off show 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? However, six of the seven 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 cast couples are still together in 2023, making 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 a successful season for love.

Where Are Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer In 2023?

Kara and Guillermo were one of three 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 couples to announce they were expecting at the Tell-All. The duo gave birth to their first child in late 2022 and are now proud parents to baby boy Nicolas Antonio. Kara has embraced social media and enjoys filming content such as get ready with me videos, while her young husband remains more shy. Kara and Guillermo went on to appear on Pillow Talk.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Are Thriving

Emily was another 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 cast member who gave birth after the season. The mother of baby Koban had her second child, a daughter named Scarlett, before the Tell-All aired. She and Kobe are currently raising their two children on her parents’ farm. However, Kobe works full time doing quality control for an asphalt company, a title he has held for a while. The two contribute to household bills and chores. Emily and Kobe also went on to appear on Pillow Talk.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre’s Mixed Update

Ariela and Biniyam, parents to young Aviel and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way regulars, have a more bumpy path since 90 Day Fiance Season 9. The duo has hinted at a split, though Ariela and Biniyam are still together as of May 2023. The couple decided to stay in the US and raise their son, which appeared to help their marriage remain intact despite Ariela and Binyam’s past.

Patrick Mendez and Thaís Ramone Had A Baby

Like Kara and Guillermo, Patrick and Thaís welcomed their first child in late 2022. Thaís gave birth to baby Aleesi, which added to her and Patrick’s happy family. The duo ended up moving to Nevada for Patrick’s job. Meanwhile, Thaís has found work as a social media sensation. She now earns money as an influencer and enjoys brand deals. Patrick and his brother John McManus, who he is believed to still be living with, appeared on Pillow Talk.

Jibri and Miona Bell Are Still Trying To Make It Big

Jibri and Miona are a controversial 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 couple. The duo faced a dramatic season as they clashed with Jibri’s mother, who they ended up becoming estranged with after filming. However, Miona achieved her dreams of moving to a big city in California. The Serbian woman launched her own ponytail extension company, Miona Beauty. Jibri and Miona are currently working hard to become famous.

Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed Split

Yve and Mohamed are the one 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 couple who did not make it. They broke up at the time of the Tell-All due to Mohamed cheating on Yve. The duo didn’t get back together after this, as they instead made allegations against each other leading up to them both going absolutely silent as they filed for divorce.

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween’s Baby Drama

Bilal and Shaeeda continued in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise after Season 9, as they starred on Happily Ever After? Season 7. On the spin-off show, they butted heads over Shaeeda wanting to have a child while Bilal didn’t want more kids. However, at the Tell-All, he agreed to help Shaeeda have her first child. Sadly, the couple experienced a miscarriage since. They are still together and are trying to have a child.

