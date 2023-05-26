Basketball Wives Star Brittish Williams Pleads Guilty to 15 Felonies

Another one bites the dust.

Basketball Wives cast member Brittish Williams pleaded guilty on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, to 15 federal felonies and confessed to committing tax fraud, bank fraud, insurance fraud, and three separate pandemic fraud schemes.

Brittish joined the Basketball Wives: LA cast during Season 3 in 2011. At the time, she was engaged to lesser-known basketball player Lorenzo Gordon. Although she was fired from the series after one season, her time on the show wasn’t without conflict. She had run-ins with outspoken cast members such as Malaysia Pargo and Brandi Maxiell then, and when she returned to the series in 2022, their issues remained.

According to multiple reports, production for Season 11 of the series will commence soon. Although fans won’t see Brittish return to the Basketball Wives court, they can expect to see her in a court, at least.

Brittish collected over $400,000 in fraud money

According to a report from the Eastern District of Missouri, Brittish pleaded guilty in front of a judge to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud.

“British Williams has admitted an unusually large number of frauds that victimized taxpayers, banks, credit card companies, individuals, and programs that were intended to help struggling businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said.

“This is a first step towards justice for those victims. We will also be seeking repayment of all of her ill-gotten gains.”

Based on statements in the press release, Brittish admitted to under-reporting her income on tax returns from 2017-2019 while also falsely claiming her niece and nephew as dependents to avoid nearly $30,000 in taxes owed.

The soon-to-be prison bae fraudulently used Social Security numbers not assigned to her to open accounts with credit lenders and banks, which resulted in a $28,537 loss to the creditors she failed to pay back.

Furthermore, Williams used those fraudulently acquired SSNs to open different bank accounts to deposit “thousands of dollars worth of checks taken from other peoples’ accounts without their knowledge,” producing almost $24,000 in losses.

Additionally, Brittish pleaded guilty to three pandemic fraud charges and one insurance-related charge. The former Basketball Wives star submitted nine applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans, four Paycheck Protection Program loans, and one rent relief program loan in California. The plea agreement states that Williams used the $144,400 in loans to fund her “personal lifestyle.”

If that wasn’t enough, she also submitted fake medical bills to an insurance company and received close to $140,000 paid to her and her co-conspirators.

Brittish will face sentencing on August 23, 2023. She faces up to five years in prison for each of the Social Security related charges, 30 years in prison for the bank fraud charges, and 20 years for the wire fraud charges.

