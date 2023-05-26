Khloé Kardashian Opens up on Struggles Connecting With Son Born via Surrogate

Khloé Kardashian of The Kardashians is speaking to her recent experience with surrogacy. Good for her for normalizing the conversation and shedding light to her experience. Admittedly though, it’s currently a sad one.

Surrogacy can be controversial for a range of reasons. It’s not even legal everywhere, socially accepted, and can at times be used as a geopolitical tool. However, it’s simple purpose is to bring joy to the world through human life.

She didn’t feel like she was having a baby

Khloé said she didn’t really feel like she was having a baby until she got to the hospital. That sounds fair, but not any different than life as it is. No one feels like they have surgery before they get there. Or mentally preps themselves for a triage situation. She expressed a level of “shock” and “guilt” with surrogacy that she is going to need to work through because she has a baby named Tatum that needs her.

Khloé expressed that the experience felt very “transactional.” She called it a “mind f*ck.” It’s all very real what she is going through, and hopefully she will soon be in a space where she feels like she can move past this.

The Kardashian later admitted to Scott Disick that she does not feel the same connection as she does with daughter, True. Hopefully, this changes over time, because one of the greatest tragedies of life is people convincing themselves they can’t have equal love for all people, even ones they’ve never met. It’s just not true. Pure love doesn’t discriminate or judge. We hope she gets there ASAP.

The Kardashians recently made their way back to TV for Season 3 on Hulu.

