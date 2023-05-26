Kris Jenner Pays Tribute to ‘Special’ Scott Disick as He Turns 40

Those of us still tuning into The Kardashians reality show in the year 2023 will be pleased to know that Scott Disick has finally made a comeback. Kourtney Kardashian tried to ice him out now that she’s in a love bubble with Travis Barker, but the fans ultimately got what they want. Scott provides essential comedic relief to a show that often feels like a 42-minute-long advertisement, and for that, I am thankful. He kicked off the premiere episode with a bang, and we can only expect more chaos from the Lord.

Scott has always been part of the Kardashian family. He’s the father of Kourtney’s children, so he’ll always have a place in the family. The Lord has also had a special relationship with Khloe Kardashian over the years that’s been more than entertaining to watch. Regarding matriarch Kris Jenner, she’s always had a soft spot for Scott, who she sees as a son. I mean, we all can never forget Scott’s legendary Todd Kraine prank that probably still makes Kris laugh when she thinks about it.

It’s why it shouldn’t be a surprise that Kris made a huge tribute to Scott Disick in honor of his 40th birthday. It’s a big milestone, and Miss Kris hopped on one of her many phones to celebrate that. Bible.

Kris Jenner looks back on history with Scott Disick

Kris posted an entire slideshow of photos including Scott over the years. Most of them were photos of him being a dad to his children, which was sweet. Even Rob Kardashian made a rare cameo, so we have to love that for him.

The Momager really got heartfelt in her caption. She praised all of her favorite qualities of Scott’s and honored their “couple of decades” of history. ” I can’t believe how fast time flies by. I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always,” Kris wrote in the caption. “You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family.” We gotta love the Scott love.

