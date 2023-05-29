Nicole Young Getting ‘Death Threats’ After Selling Sunset Feud With Chrishell Stause

It’s been a rough go for Selling Sunset newbie, Nicole Young. Originally asked to be part of the starting squad for Season 1, she decided “no” in the end. However, she must have thought it would be different as time went on because she joined in for Season 6.

Nicole is new to Selling Sunset, but certainly not the Oppenheim Group. What changed her tune about joining in the Netflix mix, we’ll never really know. The drama was apparent right out of the gate and has continued to dial up over time.

What were her concerns? That she would experience the type of conflicts she is now. Understood – drama and the professional environment don’t usually mix. This is a special Netflix soup that has been curated for entertainment.

What happened? There is some personal/business intersection between Chrishell Stause and Nicole. For one, Chrishell accused Nicole of being on drugs in a recent episode. And I thought Jason Oppenheim said this was the best season yet? Maybe Mary Fitzgerald was more on the money when she said the season might be “double drama.”

How have circumstances escalated?

Viewers are taking the accusations to heart. And not in a compassionate way. According to Page Six, Nicole has specifically been called a “meth addict” and has received death threats. Throw a stiletto at the TV (maybe), but please remember Netflix isn’t encouraging any violence.

We don’t want to perpetuate the death threats by giving details but know they are specific and use choice names that many reality TV stars think are next level. Wow, maybe commenters will go and take them down. Here’s hoping! Especially since Chrishell has spoken out and asked her fans not to go to this level.

Chrishell wants fans to keep it fun. However, she said in the episode, “I don’t know what is in your drink or what you’re on, but I’m just saying I’m good with not having this conversation because it doesn’t seem like there is just wine in your glass … You’ve been acting a little cracked out all night.” Chrishell then doubled down with an alleged one-time occurrence.

Nicole was visibly upset and left the room. She didn’t see this coming and took a drug test the next day to prove otherwise. It is, after all her professional reputation on the line with clientele.

Watch Season 6 of Selling Sunset on Netflix NOW.

TELL US – SHOULD CHRISHELL HAVE SAID ANYTHING IN THE FIRST PLACE? DID SHE DO ENOUGH TO TONE DOWN THE DEATH THREATS? OR IS SHE AN INNOCENT PARTY?