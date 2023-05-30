American Idol Finalist Defends Katy Perry Against Bullying Accusations

Katy Perry has had a bit of a strange ride on American Idol Season 21. After appearing on the show for six seasons as a judge, some problems are now apparently arising. But “problems” might be a bit of an overstatement.

For those not in the know, Katy has been deemed a bully by many viewers. The reasons for such accusations vary, but the only one that holds any water is the claim that Katy mom-shamed one contestant, but even that seemed blown out of proportion. Reportedly, Katy was unfazed by the backlash.

It’s even been suggested that American Idol producers are throwing her under the bus in their need to have one nasty judge. Setting aside that dated notion, this has led many to speculate on whether Katy will even return for future seasons.

What do the contestants think of Katy?

Katy has one prominent defender speaking out on her behalf, Season 21 contestant Oliver Steele. Oliver took to Instagram to speak in favor of the pop star. He made it clear that “Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people.”

He recounted his own nervousness throughout the competition and asserted that “Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you’re in, but to be able to tell what’s holding you back. I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with.”

If that’s true, it sounds like Katy has the best trait a person can possess — empathy. Oliver went on to say that he became a better musician and artist thanks to Katy. He also asserted that he didn’t know if she would continue as a judge or not, but highly encouraged her to do so.

Katy was replaced once before, but only temporarily. We’ll have to wait till next season to see if any replacements become permanent.

