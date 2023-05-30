Basketball Wives Star Gloria Govan Facing Battle Against Former Lawyers

Gloria Govan, formerly of Basketball Wives seemingly has some unpaid bills to attend to. Though, she hasn’t been on the show since she was married to Matt Barnes, her connection to him has not ended. How so? They still have a current back-and-forth going, and though the couple finalized their divorce back in 2016, Gloria allegedly never paid her divorce attorney.

Remember way back in 2011, when ex, Matt, released a statement on Twitter saying, “In May, Gloria and I decided to separate and in the best interest of her career, I foolishly agreed to portray that we were still together for the upcoming season off her show on VH1 … The reason I broke my silence and released the separation statement a month ago, was due to her on going affair with a former friend of mine.”

And they got back together after that! But unfortunately split again down the road.

How much?

It seems Gloria’s lawyers are still awaiting payment seven years later. How much? She reportedly owes roughly $200,000, and they want more info on why she hasn’t paid. They’ve sent out the invoices, she’s been served, and a default judgement entered for the amount accrued, but still, she hasn’t remitted payment.

According to Radar Online, legal team, Brot, Gross & Fishbein asked the judge to set a hearing for them to look over her finances. Hmm. They want to know more about her assets and expenditures to see how solvent she is.

Hard to say for sure, but she did remarry former pro basketball player Derek Fisher in 2021. Derek had a lucrative NBA career and is said to still be financially sound. Their union did not come without bumps in the road though, largely due to Gloria and Matt’s co-parenting relationship.

Old news or new news?

There have been many legal conflicts for former couple, Matt and Gloria. It was a messy split with everything from physical altercations, to arrests, to backpay, etc., and it’s still going. Here’s hoping they both become current on their obligations and move forward amicably.

