Jessica Chastain Enjoys Watching Bravo During Her Rare Moments of ‘Downtime’

There’s always something rather comforting in hearing that celebrities enjoy the same things we enjoy. On the one hand, it grounds the celebrity — reminds us that they’re a real person with thoughts and feelings unto themselves. On the other hand, it might comfort and validate us — show us that we’re not so different from the elites.

Reality TV, while creating its own stars, has also drawn in plenty of established stars as viewers and participants. Bravo, as reality’s chief network, tends to draw in the most A-list viewers. Many celebrities admit to being Bravo super fans. Plenty of celebs have cameoed on Real Housewives among other shows.

This time, Jessica Chastain is the grounded celebrity of the week. The Academy Award winner appeared on Today to promote her return to Broadway in Doll’s House, a performance that scored her a Tony nomination.

Even the Oscar winners need a little Bravo

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain @jes_chastain joins us to talk about returning to her first love Broadway, finding herself when joining the drama club in school, her Tony nomination for ‘A Doll’s House’ @adollshousebway and watching @BravoTV in her downtime. pic.twitter.com/XgMNUiQvCP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 30, 2023

Hoda Kotb asked Jessica what she likes to do in her downtime, to which she responded, “I just need to turn my brain off. I’m a big fan of a hot bath, and I’ve got a situation where I can take a hot bath and maybe watch a little Bravo? I love doing that.” Hoda asked what her Bravo choice was, and she said, “Everything, I just watch it all.”

“Sometimes you just need to let go,” Hoda said. Jessica agreed and added, “Honestly, I don’t want to think, and then of course, you know, when I’m not in the state of like, brain survival, I’ll watch something else.”

While it may be true that reality TV, in general, is a turn-your-brain-off kind of programming, no one should feel bad for enjoying it. Jessica certainly doesn’t seem to. Andy Cohen said himself that Bravo is pure escapism, and in today’s world, who couldn’t use a little escapism? Even the superstars need a bit every now and then.

