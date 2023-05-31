Kylie Jenner Still Spending Time With Timothée Chalamet, but ‘Not Serious’

With another season of their show underway, it’s not like the Kardashian family really needs more exposure. And yet, here we are. Yes, The Kardashians Season 3 is already up and running on Hulu. The Season 3 trailer teased a lot of tantalizing details, but also more grounded storylines.

Among these was Kylie Jenner, who appeared to be more self-aware than ever, probably thanks to her new status as a mother and her recent breakup with Travis Scott. The trailer showed Kylie contemplating the effects of fame and the beauty standards she’s helped perpetuate.

Perhaps it was her growing self-awareness that drew her closer to Timothée Chalamet. The internet cried out in a mutual “Huh?” when it was revealed that Kylie was “having … fun” with Timothée. On the face of it, it seemed like the two had very little in common, and most probably assumed this whole thing would pass.

Another skinny white boy for the Kardashians

But we should know by now to expect the unexpected. A source close to Kylie has informed People that the two stars are still spending time together whenever they’re both in LA. The source said, “Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” adding that things between the pair were “not serious.”

When reports first came out that Kylie and Timothée were spending time together, it was said that the pair had “a lot to chat about,” which feels baffling. It almost seems like the two come from opposite ends of the same spectrum. What could they possibly have to talk about?

But hey, if the two are happy, more power to them. As the insider said, “She just wants to date without any pressure,” and if that’s what she’s doing, then good for her.

The Kardashians Season 3 continues Thursdays on Hulu.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THIS RELATIONSHIP HAS ANY WEIGHT? IS THERE MORE YOU’D LIKE TO KNOW ABOUT IT?