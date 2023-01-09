Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Break Up Again After Not Spending Holidays Together; Former Couple Says They Will “Always Remain Friends”

Well my friends it appears love as we know it is truly dead. I hate to be the messenger of such disappointing news on this incredibly sad day, but unfortunately the relationship gods have once again struck the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

It is with a heavy heart I must report this completely unexpected turn of events. Grab your cryangles and take a deep sigh because Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Kylie Jenner is once again single. Take as much time as you need to navigate the many thoughts running through your head over this shocking news. I totally understand.

Thank goodness US Weekly did the Lord’s work and detailed the outcome of this once revered love affair. Through tears I’m sure, a source close to the now former couple said, “Kylie and Travis [Scott] are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.”

Well that says it all, doesn’t it? Instead of sitting around with Travis and discussing world peace and perhaps better ways to produce a very large concert venue performance without loss of life, Kylie went to Aspen, Colorado. No word on whether or not she purchased an unattractive cowboy hat with the faint, yet lingering smell of fire.

The insider also acknowledged Travis and Kylie have been down the road of loneliness before and managed to persevere despite the demanding hurdles of a relationship. After visiting Aspen for a New Year’s break with her friends Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie took her daughter sledding and shared the fun-filled moment to her TikTok. Because do rich people have fun with their children without sharing it to social media?

Before going their separate ways, Kylie supported Travis during a December 2022 performance in Miami, Florida that included a visit to Art Basel. I suppose no one knew of the tragedy and heartache to come. It’s unclear what caused the break-up and I know none of us will rest until we have some answers. Recently Travis’ ex publicly accused him of cheating on Kylie with regularity, which he obviously denied. Trav was suspiciously absent from Kris Jenner’s giant Christmas Eve party, which fueled the speculation of this incredibly upsetting event.

While we come to terms with this new normal we must all live in now, those who believe in the power of love are remaining steadfast. Travis and Kylie have broken up and gotten back together so many times, anything is possible. Don’t lose hope! Right now we do not know if the demise of Kylie and Travis’ dream will appear on The Kardashians, but they did begin shooting around September 2022, so it’s possible we may see some signs that led to the devastating developments.

It’s a lot for a Monday, but the source gave this glimmer of hope. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.” I mean, if Kylie and Travis can’t make it, what chance is there for the rest of us normal people? Is actual love unattainable in the real world? Have the couple we have always looked to for being perfect models of passion and devotion gone their separate ways for good? Please don’t forget to lean on your loved ones for support during these trying times.

[Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix]