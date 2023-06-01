Captain Lee Teases ‘New Projects’ With Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach has been almost inseparable from the image of Below Deck since its conception. A fan-favorite captain and cast member, fans were disappointed when he confirmed he was not invited back for Below Deck Season 11.

But the Captain’s not down and out yet! In a recent interview with Us Weekly, between memories of the show, Lee gave more insight into some upcoming projects.

Most die-hard fans know that Lee had a one-man show along with his new book in the works. But what we weren’t sure of until now was that the Captain would continue in the reality TV industry.

O Captain! My Captain! The TV trip’s not done

When asked if he was officially retired, Captain Lee responded, “Oh, hell no, I’m not anywhere close to retired. In fact, I think I’m busier now than I was when I was filming.” At first, it sounded like he was just talking about his work on charters.

However, much to our satisfaction, he added, “But … I still have an affiliation with Bravo, and, uh, we’ve got two or three projects that are in the works … one of them should be coming out pretty soon.”

When asked what it was like working on these new projects, he said, “It’s different because with Below Deck, you know, it was kind of a routine. We knew what we were doing, we’d refined, and we didn’t have too many speedbumps other than, you know, the ones that the crew would provide … Things ran along pretty smoothly. And then when you get on dry land and you get into a totally different setting … What do you mean we’re not going anywhere? We’re just gonna sit here?”

But all in all, Lee said he was excited to be on this project and to be with those he was now working with. We’ll be excited to see how it all goes!

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE CAPTAIN LEE’S NEXT PROJECTS? WILL BELOW DECK EVER BE THE SAME WITHOUT HIM?