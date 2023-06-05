The Heroes & Villains of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 had a diverse range of cast members, and while some made a good impression on fans, others did not. The Other Way Season 4’s heroes and villains come from the six featured couples, all of which contained an American cast member who decided to move abroad for love. Several of the cast members became quick fan-favorites and season heroes, although others were instead deemed as season villains.

The Other Way Season 4 Heroes:

Isabel Posada

Isabel Posada was one of the few heroes of The Other Way Season 4, who received praise for being so accepting of her husband Gabriel “Gabe” Paboga. Gabe is openly transgender, and Isabel accepted him from the moment she found out and assured him that she only saw as a man. Though Isabel was initially worried that her parents would not accept her relationship with Gabe if they knew that he was trans, they later accepted him without any hesitation.

Isabel also emphasized that she raised her two children, Sara and Miguel, to be open and accepting of everyone as well. Isabel showed kindness and compassion all season, and did not go out of her way to get involved with drama. Even when Gabe’s sister Monica upset the couple by not attending their wedding, Isabel made an effort to keep the drama to a minimum so that it did not ruin the big day.

Rishi Singh

While Rishi Singh’s relationship with Jen Boecher may not have gone as planned, Rishi is nonetheless one of the biggest heroes of The Other Way Season 4 cast. Rishi and Jen’s relationship hit a standstill when his family refused to give their approval, due to their 15-year age difference. Nonetheless, Rishi persisted to fight for the relationship, showing that his feelings for Jen were genuine and true.

Toward the end of the season, Jen decided that the conflict with Rishi’s family was too much for her and decided to break up with Rishi and leave India. However, Rishi made it clear that he would do anything he could to win Jen back. During the Tell All, it was revealed that Rishi and Jen were back in touch and working on their relationship, which shows that Rishi’s efforts were not for nothing.

Debbie Aguero

While Oussama may have been one of the villains from The Other Way Season 4’s heroes and villains, Debbie Aguero was nonetheless one of its biggest heroes. Debbie brought a breath of fresh air to The Other Way Season 4 with her sense of humor, which kept many fans laughing and entertained. She also showed herself to be very genuine, and moved to Morocco with only the best of intentions for her relationship with Oussama.

The Other Way star has also shown herself to be a very caring woman, as well as a great mother. The Other Way Season 4 documented Debbie’s relationship with her son, Julian, who she clearly cares for and even tried to set up with her fellow cast mate Jen. Debbie also showed support for many of her fellow cast mates during the Tell All, which goes to show what an amazing woman she is.

The Other Way Season 4 Villains:

Daniele Gates

A list of The Other Way Season 4’s heroes and villains wouldn’t be complete without Daniele Gates. Daniele earned the title of a villain early on during The Other Way Season 4, mainly because of the way that she treated her husband, Yohan Geronimo. She was dishonest with Yohan from the start, and lied to him about her plans to live in the Dominican Republic full time, while knowing that he hoped to eventually move to the United States.

Daniele also held Yohan to unrealistic expectations, and was often hypocritical. For instance, Daniele was taken aback when Yohan was not willing to become close to her ex-boyfriend, who came to visit the couple in the Dominican Republic. Daniele had a habit of making things all about herself, and failing to take Yohan’s feelings into account all season.

Oussama

Oussama was one of the biggest villains of The Other Way Season 4, mainly due to the way he led on his ex Debbie. Oussama pursued Debbie online after the two bonded over their love of art, and their connection eventually blossomed into more than just a friendship. Debbie planned to move to Morocco indefinitely to be with Oussama, although the 24 year old had different plans for their future.

Oussama revealed to Debbie after she arrived that he wanted her to return to the United States after a few months, as he wanted to eventually join her there. The Moroccan man later verbally attacked Debbie during another argument, where he asked if she had a mental illness and called her crazy.

Kris Foster

While Kris Foster did not start off as a villain on The Other Way Season 4, she quickly managed to become one during the latter half of the season. Kris moved to Colombia to marry her girlfriend, Jeymi Noguera, and the two women married after only nine days of being together in person. However, after their wedding, Kris began to act like a completely different person and immediately returned to the United States.

Kris gave Jeymi endless excuses as to why she couldn’t return to Colombia, which resulted in Jeymi becoming very upset with Kris. The American woman eventually returned to Colombia, only to breakup with Jeymi, and even became physically aggressive with Jeymi during their dramatic conversation following the split.

