Real Housewives of Miami’s Guerdy Abraira Shares Health Update Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Guerdy Abraira is sort of a rare breed of Housewife. When compared to fellow Real Housewives of Miami stars like Larsa Pippen or Adriana de Moura, she seems down-to-earth and on the level.

Sure, she’ll give her share of jabs, like calling Larsa the fakest Housewife. But at the same time, she’s aware enough to know when to defend Larsa against the likes of Adriana. And ultimately, it’s probably that awareness that makes her so likable.

It was only about four weeks ago that Guerdy announced to her followers and the world that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer. At the time, she expressed fear but was willing to fight, explaining that she’d be preparing for upcoming surgery. On June 1, Guerdy shared an update on Instagram.

See highlights from Guerdy’s heartfelt message

“Thank you so much. Your prayers: I felt the love. I just want to tell you how deep and amazing and intense your show of love has been, and your amazing positive messages have been.” She repeated the same sentiment in her caption, which read, “You guys are my GUERDIANS. All your prayers definitely got me through my surgery.” In her video message, she discussed her surgery more fully.

“Today was surgery, and … we came out on top it looks like. So, we’ll see what happens, and I’ll keep you posted as I get more developments with the results of the pathology stuff.” In other words, she’s a step closer to being cancer-free!

In her caption, she further wanted to restate that “The fight is not over … but getting the surgery to remove the cancer at least was an emotional ‘win’ for sure.” She signed off her video message with the assurance that every message was read, and said, “I love you so much. Thank you to everyone.” And that love resounded in the comments.

