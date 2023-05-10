Real Housewives of Miami Star Guerdy Abraira Reveals She Has Breast Cancer

When it comes to the Real Housewives, few are as accomplished or cultured as Guerdy Abraira. The Real Housewives of Miami star has lived in her native Haiti, Paris, and Miami, with all of these cultures informing her style and work. And speaking of work, Guerdy is one of the most sought-after event planners in the nation, charging a baseline of $60,000 per event.

In terms of personality, Guerdy has also been quite unproblematic compared to most other housewives. She’s often attempted to be the voice of reason, encouragement, and peacemaking among her fellow RHOM stars.

She’s also dipped her toes into fashion and merchandising, with fans praising her famous “Oh, hi green!” catchphrase, and anything “Guerdyfied.” With general support for Guerdy, many noticed when she took an unexpected break from social media. As of this morning, May 10, 2023, we now know the reason for that hiatus.

Guerdy gets upfront and vulnerable on cancer diagnosis

On her Instagram, Guerdy posted a headshot side-by-side with a note to her followers. This informed everyone of her breast cancer diagnosis. She found out about this development in March when her doctor called with the results of a routine mammogram checkup. “It took me a while to process it all,” she said, acknowledging her absence online and thanking those who checked up on her.

Events such as these can cause even a person such as Guerdy to question certain life choices. Fortunately, she is showing a great deal of resilience. She explained, “For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity. I will ‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life.”

While she admitted how frightening this experience was, she also expressed gratitude for the early discovery and for her loved ones supporting her during this time. She also encouraged everyone to get regular checkups.

As of now, Guerdy is still slated to appear on RHOM Season 6’s return to Bravo. An air date is yet to be announced.