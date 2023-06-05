Love Island UK 2023 Major Day 1 Twist Revealed, and It’s Not Just the Coupling Up

Love Island is making its return with a whole new batch of British contestants. This new season will welcome a bunch of fresh faces to the villa in Majorca. For the first time in history, however, their arrival will be a little bit different to what audiences are used to. Here is what will happen in the Love Island UK 2023 Day 1 twist…

Boys and girls will enter the villa together

For the first time in Love Island history, both the boys and the girls will enter the villa at the same time.

Female Islanders, Ruchee and Jess are the first to arrive in style at the Spanish villa. While they get to know one another, and expect more feminine energy, they are shocked by who walks through the door. Surprise! It’s two boys, and one girl! Mitchell, André, and Ella join Ruchee and Jess.

As the Islanders continue to arrive, it becomes clear to this year’s brood of singles that this season is going to be different to many of those that have come before it. Producers will also be borrowing one of their twists from the winter series.

Despite getting to know one another, and probably having their sights set on who they want to couple up with, the Islanders won’t get to choose. Instead, the British public have been voting for who they think should be paired up. Whether or not these instant matches will go the distance, however, remains to be seen. There’s a lot of time between now and the finale!

Love Island airs tonight (June 5, 2023) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

