90 Day Fiance, Season 1 Complete Guide

90 Day Fiancé Season 1 got the ball rolling on one of TLC’s most popular franchises. Though the first season is very different from what 90 Day Fiancé has now become, it’s still notable. Season 1 is arguably the most authentic season in the franchise, as the show was still in its infancy. There wasn’t much of an agenda from producers or the network, because there was more of a ‘wait and see’ attitude. Fortunately for fans and TLC, 90 Day Fiancé became a hit after its surprisingly earnest first season.

90 Day Fiancé Season 1 Cast

Photo credit: TLC/YouTube

The 90 Day Fiancé Season 1 cast didn’t contain many franchise superstars, and for a lot of fans, the couples are forgettable. However, it should be noted that all of the Season 1 couples are still together today. Recent seasons don’t have such a high success rate, and dramatic breakups are now what is expected. Though many of the Season 1 cast members have faded into obscurity, they will always have the honor of being the inaugural couples in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Russ and Paola Mayfield

Paola and Russ Mayfield are the biggest stars to emerge from Season 1. Colombian resident, Paola, seemed very out of place in Russ’ hometown in Oklahoma. Her clashes with Russ’ family are legendary, and they delivered some of the most compelling drama in 90 Day Fiancé Season 1. A true odd couple, Russ and Paola are two entirely different people, which is what makes them so entertaining to watch.

Mike and Aziza Eloshway

In Season 1, Aziza Eloshway seemed more like a deer in headlights than a woman excited to be with her fiancé. Aziza and Mike Eloshway met online on a foreign language site, and the two struck up a relationship. Russian woman, Aziza, moved to Ohio, which was where the drama started. There were immediate culture clashes with Aziza and Mike’s family, and there were doubts that her feelings towards him were genuine. Still, Mike stayed adamant that Aziza was his soulmate.

Alan and Kirlyam Cox

Alan and Kirlyam Cox have received a lot of criticism over the strange way they first met, when Alan was 20 and Kirlyam was 12. However, when Kirlyam turned 21, she agreed to leave Brazil and move to Los Angeles to be with her fiancé, Alan. The Mormon couple have to follow strict religious guidelines, and Alan and Kirlyam struggled to remain celibate until after they wed. The two certainly seem like an odd pair, though it’s clear there’s a lot of love between them.

Louis and Aya Gattone

90 Day Fiancé Season 1 couple, Louis and Aya Gattone, are one of the more forgettable couples in the franchise, largely because their story didn’t have much conflict. After meeting on an international dating site, Aya initially wanted Louis to leave the U.S. and move to The Philippines to be with her. However, Louis had two children from a previous relationship, who he refused to abandon. Aya instead decided to compromise and come to America on a K-1 visa. Louis and Aya were not standouts in Season 1, which actually speaks to their stability as a couple.

90 Day Fiancé Season 1 Episodes

Photo credit: TLC/YouTube

The fledgling 90 Day Fiancé Season 1 debuted on January 12, 2014, and its run was much different than franchise shows today. The season had just six episodes and aired over the course of two months—unheard of in the franchise today. It seems that TLC was testing the waters with Season 1 and didn’t want to commit to a full season. But with the success of Season 1, subsequent seasons were much longer.

Memorable Moments in 90 Day Fiancé Season 1

Photo credit: TLC/YouTube

There were a few memorable moments in 90 Day Fiancé Season 1, though not as many as later seasons because there was less producer manipulation. Many of the season’s standout moments involved Paola and her more conservative in-laws. In one scene in particular, Russ’ parents were visibly shocked by the skimpy outfit Paola wore to breakfast, and even asked her to change.

There were other moments, including Alan’s worried reaction to Kirlyam’s model makeover, and Louis being late to his own wedding, that stand out. Still, Season 1 was relatively tame, compared to the seasons which would come after.

Which 90 Day Fiancé Season 1 Couples Returned to the Franchise

Russ and Paola

As the breakout stars of Season 1, it’s no surprise that Russ and Paola were franchise regulars for a while. The two dominated 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? for four straight seasons before exiting the franchise, seemingly for good. The couple’s continued adventures featured Paola’s move to Miami and attempts to get her modeling career off the ground. Happily Ever After? also featured Russ’ discomfort with pretty much everything his wife was doing.

Alan and Kirlyam

After 90 Day Fiancé Season 1, Alan and Kirlyam didn’t play much of a role in the franchise. However, they did briefly make an appearance on the spin off, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? The low-key spin off features short clips updating fans on multiple past couples. Alan and Kirlyam provided updates for three seasons of What Now? before vanishing from the franchise all together.

