DWTS Alum Peta Murgatroyd Poses Nude For Maternity Photoshoot

Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, have been through a great deal together. The Dancing with the Stars pros have had plenty of bright spots, including their son, Shai, and a puppy, Hachi.

But, things can’t always be sunshine and roses, and the two have gone through their fair share of turmoil as well, especially Peta. The poor woman lost her father at age 81, then made public that she’d suffered multiple miscarriages.

So imagine the couple’s joy when they found out they were expecting their second child. While Peta’s stressed a bit with fear that health concerns might arise, she’s also been able to experience pure gratitude. Who could forget when the couple announced the sex of their baby? What utter bliss.

Peta’s pregnancy pride post

Yes, Peta’s been all too excited about this pregnancy. In a display of celebration, she did a nude pregnancy shoot and posted the result to her Instagram. She captioned with “Growing you in my belly after 2 and a half years of waiting for you = [emojis]” followed by, “Cherishing these next few days until you’re earth side with us my baby boy.”

The comments were, in general, very supportive, with Maks writing, “Absolutely love doing the donnoring with you! Also, you’re super hot and I can’t wait for your tenant to get evicted already, but also please keep cheffing [emojis]”

Several other members of the DWTS family gave their support, like Witney Carson, who wrote, “WOW!!!! Wow wow wow.” Jenna Johnson also threw out her praise, simply commenting, “Crying [emoji] so beautiful.”

Some were not so supportive, calling this a classic case of oversharing, and stating it made them uncomfortable. The majority were quick to call out such a response as pearl clutching. Peta’s post was all about body positivity, and those who didn’t appreciate that were under no obligation to look.

