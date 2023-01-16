Dancing With The Stars Pro Peta Murgatroyd And Maksim Chmerkovskiy Are Expecting Baby Number Two After Suffering Miscarriages

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, welcomed their first child, son Shai, on January 14, 2017. The duo got married later that same year.

The couple has been open about their wishes to expand their family. In July 2022, Peta shared her IVF journey. “There’s been some times where I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe I’m doing this.’ But honestly, we’re good. This is the path for us,” Peta said. She shared that in the past two years, she suffered three miscarriages. Sadly, Peta revealed that the IVF transfer was not successful.

She competed in Season 31 of DWTS with Sex and the City actor, Jason Lewis. Unfortunately, Jason and Peta were the first couple sent home.

US Weekly reported that Peta has some amazing news to share. She took to her Instagram on January 13, 2023, to share that she is pregnant. “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” she captioned a photo with her baby bump on full display. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages, and a failed embryo transfer … we have a healthy bun in the oven.”

The mom-to-be added, “It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.” That is wonderful news!

Peta continued, “I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family.” The dance pro stated, “This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family, and we have so much to be grateful for … coming June 2023.”

The couple’s DWTS family shared their excitement in the comments. Maks posted a line of red heart emojis. Sharna Burgess wrote, “Yay we can finally tell the world!!! That belly makes me so happy. I love you both so much and am so so excited for the little one to arrive. Xx.”

“My PEETS! I love you so much! Cannot wait for this cute baby #2!!! What a blessing!” Witney Carson wrote. She is also expecting her second child.

“IM SO HAPPY!!!! This is the best! I love you guys congratulations,” DWTS pro Emma Slater commented.

Jenna Johnson, who is married to Maks’ brother Val Chmerkovskiy, wrote, “The hardest most joyous secret to keep!! I LOVE U,” along with white heart emojis. Val chimed in, posting, “Letssssss gooooo!!!! The Squad is assembling!”

On January 10, 2023, Jenna and Val welcomed their first child, a baby boy. They shared the news on Instagram with a precious black-and-white photo of their son’s hand holding on tight to his mother’s thumb. I’m sure there is a lot of celebrating in the Chmerkovskiy family.

Congratulations to Peta and Maks!

[Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage]