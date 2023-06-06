The Most Shocking Revelations From the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Premiere

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 kicked off on June 4, with a drama filled premiere that revealed shocking secrets about each of the couples. Gino Palazzolo and his fiery fiancé Jasmine Pineda are the only returning couple this season. However, their relationship now seems to be as messy as ever.

The Before The 90 Days Season 6 premiere also introduced 90 Day Fiancé fans to four new couples—Amanda and Razvan, Tyray and Carmella, Riley and Violet, and David and Sheila. Though there were certainly surprising revelations in Before the 90 Days season 6’s premiere, there were also promising budding relationships.

Amanda & Razvan Have Broken Up Multiple Times

Amanda and Razvan were featured in four different segments during the premiere, and their journey is already off to a crazy start. Amanda met Razvan online after losing her husband to cancer, and Razvan helped to pull Amanda out of her grief. While Razvan has been a positive and happy new addition to Amanda’s life, their relationship has not been without its issues.

Amanda admitted that, since they started dating, she and Razvan had broken up and gotten back together several times. The main issue in their relationship is Razvan’s flirty behavior on social media. Razvan also works as an actor and has appeared in several short films. But Amanda was unhappy to hear that Razvan would have to kiss another female actress for one of his roles.

At the end of the Before the 90 Days Season 6 premiere, Amanda boarded a plane to finally travel to Romania to meet Razvan in person for the first time. While the couple has potential, it is evident that they still have a few things to work on.

Jasmine Decided To Move Into The Same Building As Her Ex

Jasmine has always been dramatic, but it was truly a shocking revelation on Before the 90 Days Season 6 to find out that she planned to move into the same building as her most recent ex-boyfriend. Jasmine and Gino applied for the K-1 visa to bring Jasmine to the United States, but the Panamanian native must wait in her home country until it is approved. After her lease ran out, Jasmine told Gino that she wanted to move into a luxury apartment building for her last month in Panama. Unfortunately for Gino, it happens to be the same building that Jasmine’s ex lives in.

To make things even more complicated, Jasmine decided to meet up with her ex, whom she now considers a good friend, to share the news with him. Jasmine explained that Gino would be coming to visit shortly. She even joked that it would be awkward if her ex ran into Gino while he was there.

Jasmine has always been very jealous and controlling over Gino, and would probably be furious if he moved into the same building as one of his exes. Since their relationship already seems strained, it will be interesting to see if Jasmine’s ex being nearby will have any impact on her relationship with Gino.

Riley Has Some Intense Trust Issues

Riley and Violet were among the new couples introduced during the Before the 90 Days Season 6 premiere. While they appear to genuinely like one another, Riley has set some interesting constraints on their relationship. Riley explained that he has a complicated dating history, and has been cheated on by multiple women in the past. Furthermore, Riley’s work for the military and government have caused him to question things that most people would not.

Riley and Violet have plans to finally meet in person after two years of dating online. However, their relationship has some quirks. Due to his trust issues, Riley does not believe in telling Violet that he loves her, as he feels that everyone he loves always leaves. Instead, Riley and Violet use the middle finger as a humorous alternative for saying that they love each other.

The Before The 90 Days Season 6 trailer teases some drama for Riley and Violet, once Riley arrives in Violet’s home country of Vietnam. Riley is shown questioning Violet for having a shirtless man on her phone, although it is unclear if this man is even someone Violet knows.

Carmella Is A Catfish

Perhaps the biggest revelation of the Before The 90 Days Season 6 premiere, was the shocking information from producers that Tyray’s online girlfriend, Carmella, was actually a man. Though Tyray and Carmella have been talking online for four years, the two never met or even video-chatted. While this is almost confirmation of someone being a catfish, Tyray nonetheless believed that Carmella is who she promised to be.

During the premiere’s final segment, producers showed up at Tyray’s house to deliver difficult news. While Tyray was understandably shocked and disappointed, he made it clear that he was still determined to find out who was behind Carmella’s account. Producers offered Tyray the option to stop filming, although he did not take them up on it.

The Before The 90 Days Season 6 trailer shows several more scenes of Tyray, so it seems like he will be using his segments this season to track down Carmella’s real identity, as well as that of the mystery man he has really been speaking to.

TELL US- WHAT DID YOU THINK WAS THE MOST SHOCKING REVELATION FROM THE PREMIERE?