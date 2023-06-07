Drag Race Mexico Trailer Promises Some Stunning Looks

Werk, werk, werk, werk. RuPaul’s Drag Race is continuing its reach and its reign. Where are they coming to next? Viva la Mexico! Joining UK, Thailand, Canada, the list goes on in the international editions – Drag Race México will be showcasing us the best of the best in the ever-growing franchise. 11 contestants are set to compete and fans are more than a little excited about the looks, the contestants, the judges, and notably, the budget.

We have glitz, glam, structure, and dare I say, pinstripes. It is Alexander McQueen meets Miuglier meets Balmain. And maybe even a little Guopei. And all the performers are here to slay. Needless to say, this season is going to be lit, and it’s going to light up the stage. And speaking of the stage, fans are impressed, and as equally impressed with the Werkroom. They are saying that Drag Race Mexico got the budget it deserves.

Who now?

What are the contestants saying? Everything. One admittedly said, “It feels like an orgasm to be on Drag Race.” No kidding. Another is over the moon to be there adding, “I’m ecstatic. I don’t know what’s going to happen.” You and me both. But don’t think they aren’t ready to play. With a killer rainbow gem cap, another states, “May the Hunger Games begin. And I will not give up.”

The judging panel also looks fierce, and quite diverse. Valentina (who has appeared in two seasons of Drag Race) and Lolita Banana (who appeared on Drag Race France) with “o-kaaaay, next” are featured to bring the heat to judging.

Watch Drag Race México Thursday, June 22 on MTV LA and Paramount+ Mexico in Mexico and Latin America. It’s also available to stream via WOW Presents Plus worldwide, excluding Mexico.

