Love Island Filming Halted as Medics Rush to Villa To Treat Contestant

This season of Love Island is already promising to be one of the most buzzworthy yet, but perhaps more so for the behind-the-scenes buzz. First, there was the controversy surrounding historic tweets from a new cast member, and now this.

Love Island 2023 Episode 1 got underway Monday to a fairly positive start. The show didn’t play its hand close to its chest and revealed a twist on day one, right off the bat—the boys and girls entered the villa together.

Things were certainly heating up as the islanders were paired off according to public votes. Catherine Agbaje seemed all too happy to be paired up with André Furtado. The two were hitting it off big time. Catherine said she felt like she’d known André for ages, while he said he was only seeing green flags. But things might’ve heated up a little too much.

Paramedics arrive at the Villa

Things turned south for production on the first day of filming as Catherine suddenly fell ill. Production completely halted as Catherine’s health was priority number one. Filming stopped and help was called in quickly.

As one source told the Mirror: “Catherine was seen instantly by one of the 24-hour medics which resulted in a short pause in filming, once the medic was happy with her temperature, she was fine to continue with the rest of filming.”

Another source also confirmed, “The heat, nerves and not eating enough was the cause of her turn and she returned to filming not long after. Either that or the shock of being paired with Andre Furtado was a little too much to handle.”

Thankfully, everything turned out okay, and filming went on, so there will be plenty more Love Island to come, perhaps with even more unexpected hitches.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

