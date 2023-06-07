Everything To Know About How Todd Chrisley Is Doing In Prison

Former Chrisley Knows Best star, Todd Chrisley, is in prison for tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy, as is his wife, Julie Chrisley. However, the couple are reportedly making the best of their respective 12 and seven year sentences. Here’s everything that has been revealed about what Todd’s prison life is like.

The Chrisleys’ Criminal Background

(Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In June 2022, Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy, and were accused of taking out excessive loans to fund their luxury lifestyle. The couple were later sentenced in January. Though Todd and Julie sought to delay their sentences, they both reported to prison that same month.

Todd Crisley’s Prison Details

(Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Todd and Julie were sent to different prisons—Julie is serving her sentence in Lexington, Kentucky, while Todd is in Escambia County, Florida, about 20 miles away from Pensacola. Todd’s prison, Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, is a minimum security prison currently housing 363 inmates. As part of Todd Chrisley’s prison life, he must adhere to a strict schedule, though there are many recreational activities available to occupy his time.

How Todd Chrisley is Doing in Prison

(Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Most of the updates regarding Todd and Julie have come from their daughter, Savannah Chrisley. Not long after Todd reported to prison, Savannah commented on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, that her father is doing “pretty good.” She revealed that Todd is now working in the chapel, “which is absolutely amazing.” Still, Savannah admitted, “There’s days that are tough. There’s struggles.”

Savannah later updated fans in an April episode of the Southern Tea podcast that at a recent visit her father looked “very, very good.” She added that Todd’s “spirits are great” and he is “making the best” of his time in prison. Apparently, Todd is even making “great friends.”

However, in contrast to Savannah’s rosy depiction of her father’s prison stay, an inside source revealed something very different. The source claimed that “[Todd] is not a happy camper on the inside like he was on the outside.” Supposedly, his long prison sentence is getting to him, and it “already feels like a lifetime to him.” According to the source, “Todd is starting to feel hopeless.”

Do Todd and Julie Chrisley Talk While in Prison?

If the source is accurate in their depiction of Todd Chrisley’s prison life, the Chrisley Knows Best star’s despondence may be a result of his distance from his wife. On a May episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Savannah revealed that Todd and Julie have not been able to speak to each other since they reported to prison.

Savannah said she gets dozens of letters from her mother that seem to be her “daily dairy.” But one common theme in Julie’s communication is how much she misses her husband. The couple have been together for nearly 30 years, and their time apart is reportedly already taking a toll.

TELL US – DID TODD CHRISLEY GET OFF EASY? OR IS HE GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES?