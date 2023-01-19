Todd Chrisley Has “Hope” He And Julie Chrisley Will Get Justice

Even though Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have reported to prison to serve their lengthy sentences, the family patriarch is remaining hopeful that their family will see justice. All eyes have been on the family since 2019, when a grand jury indicted them on charges of tax evasion, per Entertainment Tonight. And in November 2022, the couple was slapped with 12 and 7-year prison sentences.

Since then, the pair have continued to share their feelings about how the legal system has failed them on their podcast. And in the latest episode of Chrisley Confessions, which was recorded before the couple went to prison, Todd revealed he’s praying their appeal is successful.

“The legal system, which we’ve never been a part of until now, is a very complex system that we just are still learning and we don’t know, which is why we have all these attorneys that work for us,” he said, as reported by People. “You just have to hope and pray to God that when one division of the judicial system fails, that the next level, which is the appellate court, sees the mistakes and tries to correct those mistakes,” Todd added.

“That’s the best that you can hope for. And you have to put your faith in God and hope that God is going to lift you up and push you forward,” he stated. “And that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Although I agree with Todd on his stance about justice, I believe that’s reserved for those who are wrongfully convicted. Not when there’s evidence and dirt on your hands. Whew, the Chrisleys and Jen Shah all sound so similar. Somehow, they’re the victims. Yet they made a great living before deciding to be unfaithful sleezebags. And it still wasn’t enough. I don’t feel sorry for them one bit.

Todd did admit he understands “there are so many more people that are facing far worse than what we’re facing.” Even then, he believes that this situation won’t last for their family.

“I think that that’s why I’m in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination,” Todd said. “I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is,” he added.

Julie said, “We do believe that there is purpose in this pain and we do not believe that this is the end of the road for us, that we are just beginning to scratch the surface of God’s will for our lives. We thank every person who listens to our podcast. We just thank you for that and thank you for your prayers.”

Of course! That’s how it works. You profess Christian values and spew verses from the Bible since 2014, all while doing some of the most non-Christian things imaginable. Charging more than required and stealing money to fund your bogus lifestyle. You got caught, and now you go to the slammer.

