Todd Chrisley And Julie Chrisley Report To Prison For A Combined 19 Years

Clink, clink! That’s the sound of the jail cell doors closing behind Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. According to Page Six, the stars of Chrisley Knows Best reported to federal prison on January 17, 2023, where they will spend a combined 19 years for fraud and tax evasion. So, does Chrisley know best? If you knew better, you would do better.

It’s been a dramatic fall from grace for the reality stars, who flaunted their luxurious lifestyle on the USA Network for nine seasons. In 2019, the two were indicted for submitting fake documents to banks to apply for loans and rental properties. And, let’s be clear, this wasn’t just a matter of rounding up a little bit on their yearly income. These geniuses borrowed over $30 million using exaggerated earnings. They got busted, and although they claimed their innocence in court, the jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

RELATED: Lindsie Chrisley Speaks Out On Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentencing

Since their sentencing, the Chrisleys have been trying their hardest to get out of serving the time. Can you blame them? They requested bail, and it was denied. They tried to extend their surrender date—it was denied. They’re trying to appeal their conviction. That will probably be denied, too, based on how things have been going for them. So, the Chrisleys have been left with no choice but to surrender to prison.

Todd reported to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, where he will spend the next 12 years. Meanwhile, Julie was assigned to Federal FMC Lexington in Kentucky, where she will spend the next seven years.

With its titular stars behind bars, it’s unclear what’s next for the Chrisley Knows Best franchise. The show expanded into spinoffs, podcasts, and more for the USA Network. Most likely, there’s nothing. According to Page Six, sources claim that some content for the show’s tenth season had been filmed prior to the sentencing, but none of the legal drama was captured for the show. Talk about a missed opportunity! So, after nearly a decade of Chrisley content on the USA Network, it seems like they’re about to have a big gap to fill in their weekly lineup.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY GOING TO PRISON? DO YOU THINK THEIR LEGAL DRAMA SHOULD HAVE BEEN FILMED FOR THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic]