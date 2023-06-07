Tracy Tutor Claims Weight Loss Drug Made Her ‘Projectile Vomit’

While many reality stars are swept up in the Ozempic weight loss craze, few have copped to using it. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania admitted to taking Ozempic for medical reasons, with the weight loss being a bonus. Her co-star Jennifer Fessler confessed that she used the drug to lose weight.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor joined the series during Season 10. Tracy recently chatted with Jeff Lewis on his podcast Jeff Lewis Has Issues about using Ozempic, and an unfortunate side effect.

No shame in her game

Tracy explained that for eight weeks, she used Mounjaro. Mounjaro is similar to Ozempic, as both are medications that treat diabetes and decreases food cravings.

“The only thing I could not do was drink [alcohol], which [would make me] projectile vomit,” Tracy said. Charming.

In fact, she had an embarrassing issue in front of a client. She explained that they were filming the show’s finale, and she had taken her Mounjaro injection a week before.

Tracy and her unexpected exorcism moment

“One night we stayed in, and we had dinner, and I had probably three glasses of wine, maybe smoked a little hooch after, went to bed, woke up, was unwell — like, so unwell,” she explained.

“So I am up at the set, and there’s 400 people, and they’re all fans of the show, and all they want to do is talk, and I am so ill, so I keep going to the trailer and, like, hiding in there, and then the production team is, like, calling me out.”

Producers asked that Tracy film one more scene. Little did she know it would become a tribute to The Exorcist.

“So, I’m, like, talking to a client, and she asked me a question, and I just cover my mouth, and I turn around, and it’s like … it was so intense,” Tracy said. “I must’ve run like 200 feet, throwing up the entire way. The whole party, like, stops. Everybody’s looking like, ‘What’s wrong with her?’ It was a tragedy,” the real estate agent added. The scene was cut from the show.

And Tracy stopped using the medication. “No, legitimately, I don’t want to lose any more weight, so I just stopped,” she stated.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles has been renewed for Season 15. You can catch up on past seasons streaming on Peacock.

