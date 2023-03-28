Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Jennifer Fessler Opens Up About Ozempic And Cosmetic Surgery

We love a transparent reality star, and it looks like we got one in Jennifer Fessler. The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie is being super honest about her recent “glow-up.” She recently made her Watch What Happens Live debut and opened up to Andy Cohen about the procedures and pharmaceuticals that have helped her achieve her ultra-glam look for her premiere season on RHONJ. Page Six covered all of the details.

“I did lose a lot of weight. I took peptides and I don’t know if you’ve heard of medications associated with [peptides] that help people lose weight,” Jennifer explained during her first-ever sitdown with Andy. “Like Ozempic?” Andy asked. Jennifer replied, “You said it, I didn’t. But … whatever works, here I am.”

In a separate interview with Daily Mail, the RHONJ friend also explained her relationship with Ozempic. She claimed that without her knowledge, her doctor prescribed it to help with menopause.

“I didn’t realize what he gave me,” Jennifer said. “It’s like a bunch of different things, like estrogen pellets. He gave me a mix of peptides, but I found out it’s a form of Ozempic.”

The active ingredient in Ozempic, semaglutide, is found in several different injectable medications. According to Page Six, the active ingredient is a type of “peptide that triggers the production of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 that is released naturally in the body from the intestines after meals.” In short, it helps control your blood sugar levels and decreases your appetite.

However, Jennifer explained that she didn’t get on it to lose weight quickly. She said, “Listen, I got on it because I went to a doctor for menopause symptoms.”

Ozempic has almost become a taboo word in the world of Real Housewives. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has practically been on a PR campaign to dispel the rumors that she used Ozempic to slim down. Meanwhile, Jackie Goldschneider said she’s “horrified” by the weight-loss trend and the negative eating behaviors it can promote. She even called it an “eating disorder in a needle.”

Jackie argued, “There’s going to be a lot of people with eating disorders. … You start dropping massive amounts of weight. That’s so addicting. That’s how I spiraled into anorexia.“

For Jennifer, Ozempic was only a tiny part of her physical transformation. On WWHL, she admitted that she isn’t afraid to get a little pinch and poke from her doctor to achieve her ideal results. “What am I on? Well, I did have a facelift. I did,” she revealed.

The RHONJ star also admitted to having a nose job and thanked her plastic surgeon, boasting that “he’s the best.” She continued celebrating her cosmetic procedures, adding, “Yeah, I don’t play, I don’t play.” So, it sounds like Jennifer will fit in with the Housewives perfectly fine.

[Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo]