Brandi Glanville Warns Kristen Taekman Ahead of Ultimate Girls Trip: ‘Lives Will Be Ruined’

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville warned her close friend Kristen Taekman about being a cast member on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

As the Real Housewives of New York alum flew off to film a special RHONY Legacy version of UGT in St Barts, Brandi tweeted a sarcastic warning. “Blonde Voyage besty✈️,” she wrote. “@kristentaekman!! Just remember if any of the other housewives do ANYTHING you don’t like just ask for HR! Production will shut down and lives will be ruined! Welcome to our new REALITY TV.”

Brandi still denies any wrongdoing

Image: @BrandiGlanville via Twitter

Obviously, Brandi was referencing her own unfortunate experience with RHUGT which abruptly ended earlier this year over allegations that she had made inappropriate advances toward cast member Caroline Manzo. Allegedly, while in a locked bathroom on set in Morocco, an extremely intoxicated Brandi touched the RHONJ alum in an intimate area without her consent.

The Traitors contestant has yet to admit any wrongdoing on her part. She even tried to get producers to release audio and video tapes she believed would clear her name, to no avail. In the meantime, Mrs. Manzo has said she’ll never return to the franchise following the “traumatic” incident.

For her part, Kristen never responded to her BFF’s advice but continued to share her St. Bart’s adventure via social media. In addition to Kristen, other housewives traveling to the French West Indies for Season 5 of RHUGT are Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Kelly Bensimon.

Peacock has yet to announce premiere dates for either Season 4 or 5 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

