Caroline Manzo Will “Never” Return To Real Housewives Again After “Traumatic” Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Incident With Brandi Glanville

Well, friends, it looks like we have seen the last of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo on any Bravo show related to the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip franchise. I will let you take a minute to grab your tissues and retire to your fainting couch.

After a harrowing time on RHUGT, Caroline refuses to face these issues again. As you know, Caroline had an ugly situation with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville. It was alleged after a night of adult drinking, some adult business went down in the bathroom.

Reports emerged Brandi allegedly touched Caroline in an extremely inappropriate manner without consent. Caroline left production and Brandi was sent home. Shed Media and Peacock released a statement clarifying an investigation into the incident had been launched.

Well, guess what? The investigation is over and so is Caroline’s time with RHUGT. She felt strong enough to speak with Tamra Judge and John Mellencamp’s daughter on Two T’s in a Pod. People has the details.

When asked if she would ever return for a do-over or another season of Ultimate Girls Trip, Caroline said, “Never.” But never say never to a future return to RHONJ. Caroline confirmed she was asked back for the current season.

“I know over the years, multiple times I’ve been asked, this last season being one of them. It was something that I was done with, and happy to be done with, and I walked away for a reason,” she explained. “For me to go back, it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from.”

As for the Brandi fiasco, Caroline hasn’t spoken with her since filming. She also verified the probe into the reported incident is closed. Caroline did say the event was “very traumatic” and is overall not pleased.

She said, “This is a really large onion with a lot of large layers, and I guess it’ll play out.” Caroline also wasn’t a big fan of Brandi’s response to the alleged ordeal. “That statement’s disappointing to me,” she said. She’s welcome to get in line behind the other people waiting for Brandi to apologize for something.

So it looks like the network will let the whole unsavory thing play out during the episodes. Brandi denies any wrongdoing and her rep stated, “Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story, and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions.”

At this time, we do not know when Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 will air, but it looks like Caroline’s last hurrah is going to be very interesting, to say the least. Stay tuned.

