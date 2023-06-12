Summer House Alum Hannah Berner Named on Top 10 Comics To Watch List

Hannah Berner has not been slowing down. We know her from Summer House, but really her trajectory has been in comedy. She is being noticed on a broad scale and coming into her own. Good job Hannah.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Hannah on Bravo. She was a likable personality until the summer she and Luke Gulbranson crashed against each other like two tidal waves. It really does take two to tango, but viewers ultimately aligned with one or the other in their “are we or are we not” saga. They had romantic drama from the beginning, and that drama continued up until Des Bishop.

Des took flak being on the show (notably from other castmates), but Hannah loves him and she went on to marry the fellow comic. What’s up with Hannah today? She’s had success with friend and former castmate, Paige DeSorbo. They formed the Giggly Squad (the name thanks to Kyle Cooke) and even went on tour. Also, Hannah’s Han on the Street YouTube series has seriously taken off. It’s not an original or complex idea, but it has hit home with people with relatable topics and inclusive street participation.

What’s all this lending to? Hannah is being recognized by Variety as one of their up-and-coming comics. For over 20 years, they have been designating a 10 Comics to Watch list, and this year Hannah is among them! Congrats Hannah.

She’ll be featured in an exclusive comedy issue of Variety and will be honored at this year’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. Variety said, “Berner’s videos, including her viral “Han on the Street” segments, have amassed over 900 million views on TikTok alone. Her solo stand-up tour has sold out venues across the U.S. including three nights at the Palladium Times Square.”

Summer House is over for the season – until next summer!

