Kyle Cooke Teases Productive Conversation Between Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard

Oh Loverboy, what are you saying now? Kyle Cooke, Loverboy founder and OG Summer House guest recently spoke to the tension at the reunion. Most notably, it’s around Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s swift relationship, and their notable trio friendship with Danielle Olivera.

Danielle and Lindsay have been tight for years. And long-time allies in the Hamptons. Carlito was part of that mix, but the dynamic changed with where Lindsay and Carl are with their relationship. They’re soulmates? It’s been a bit of an intense summer to say the least. Are Danielle and Lindsay ready to make up? Maybe so.

Differing perspectives

You can’t throw that many years of ride-or-die friendship away, can you? Well, you can, but make sure there is a good reason. And it’s not one big misunderstanding. Danielle has always been supportive of Lindsay. And Hubb-house has often changed the narrative of conversations to fit her perspective and needs. Except, usually she is fighting someone else, and not her best friend. Oh, the betrayal Danielle must have felt with how over-the-top supportive she can be. And when Lindsay makes up her mind, it’s goodbye sayonara to whoever.

Is there a light at the end of the tunnel? Hopefully so. You tell me – does this really seem like a make-or-break scenario?

Kyle Cooke says papa Andy Cohen may have come to the rescue. Bringing his flashy smile, kumbaya self, and his “way with words” (as Kyle put it). Kyle said, “He really helped facilitate a productive conversation between Lindsay and Danielle.” Here’s hoping because one can only do so much sunning while Lindsay (or any of the cast) is yelling. And Bravo production can only edit so much conversation into a two-part reunion.

Kyle mentioned to Page Six that there was a sense of “relief” surrounding the cast after having “no idea” what might happen between the two friends. Is this a real resolution? Or one that looks like a resolution, talks like a resolution, but helps no one? Only time will tell.

TELL US – IS THIS TRUCE FOR REAL? WILL THEY MOVE FORWARD IN THEIR FRIENDSHIP? IS THE CAST DYNAMIC CHANGED FOREVER?