Paige DeSorbo is ‘Sad’ About Viewers Reaction to Summer House Season 7

As Season 7 of Summer House wraps up another vacation on Long Island, both the cast and viewers are reflecting on what went down. The core four seem to be moving on from the party scene. Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard got engaged, and are playing house in their $13,000 a month rental.

Kyle Cooke can keep up with the best of them, but is looking to expand Loverboy into a lifestyle brand. Meanwhile, his wife, Amanda Batula, missed a weekend at the house to care for their newly-neutered dog. Priorities are shifting.

Perhaps the supporting cast doesn’t have the same draw. They shuffle in and out with their significant others. Summer House viewers may need to accept a new dynamic. Or not, because there has been a certain disinterest from the public this time around.

Paige suggests the focus of the show shift to Manhattan

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo reacted to the criticism in an exclusive statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“I have been doing this for five years, and I have no idea when we’re filming how it’s gonna be perceived when it airs,” the fashion contributor told the publication. “So, it does make me a little sad when viewers are like, ‘Oh this season’s awful!’ I’m like, oh god…”

“I still had a great time, and I still think there so many funny moments this season and so many relationships that have taken turns, and ups and downs, and that’s really what the show was about it’s about a group of friends — and in real life, groups of friends have that,” Paige added.

There is an argument to be made that a lot of drama gets lost off camera. Bravo cameras mostly film the Summer House crew on their weekend getaways. So there is often work drama, or something in the New York scene that affects the group come Friday night. Case in point, Carl quitting as VP of Sales at Kyle’s company, Loverboy. Mya Allen and Ciara Miller starting a podcast called Co-Dependent.

“Our lives in the city really are so different, and I wish we showed more of that on Summer House,” she said.

According to Paige, viewers are missing out on their NYC lifestyle and the friendships in daily life. As she stressed earlier in the interview, the core of the show is the dynamic between friends above all else. There is certainly a reality TV void when it comes to filming in Manhattan. Will Bravo go ahead with the idea?

Catch Summer House on Mondays 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

