What Happened to The Ultimatum: Queer Love Cast After the Show

The Netflix dating show, The Ultimatum, returned for a second season in May 2023 and this time, the show focused on queer couples. The Ultimatum: Queer Love put five couples’ relationships to the test when they were each given a chance to explore a “trial marriage” with another cast member. Wondering which couples survived the experiment? We’ve got you covered. Keep reading to find out which The Ultimatum: Queer Love couples are still together

Mildred Woody and Tiff Der: Broken Up

In the season finale, Tiff Der got down on one knee and asked their long-term partner, Mildred Woody, to marry them. The romantic moment had Netflix fans gushing, especially after seeing the couple hit a few roadblocks during the experiment.

Unfortunately, The Ultimatum: Queer Love couple never made it down the aisle. During the reunion, Tiff and Mildred revealed they had split up after filming. The tension between the two was palpable, with the pair flinging accusations at each other, including when Mildred accused Tiff of bringing women back to their apartment while they were still living together. Tiff denied the claim.

At one point, the drama got so intense that Tiff left the stage. Considering that Mildred and Tiff described their relationship as “tumultuous” and “unhealthy” during the reunion, breaking up was probably the right call.

Xander Boger and Vanessa Papa: Broken Up

Xander Boger and Vanessa Papa had an interesting dynamic on the show. Xander, who issued the ultimatum, wanted to get serious and build a life with someone, while Vanessa was more of a free spirit who admitted she had reservations about marriage.

But after Vanessa saw her partner falling for another cast member, she began to take the situation more seriously. Vanessa was all in for Xander at the end, but it was too late. Xander had already fallen for Yoly Rojas. The Ultimatum: Queer Love couple called it quits in the season finale.

While the two seemed to be on good terms at the reunion, Xander revealed in a June 2023 interview with E! News that they are currently not on speaking terms with Vanessa.

Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton: Broken Up

Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton got engaged on the season finale but split not long after the reunion.

“We were good at the reunion, and then afterwards, we were still rehashing things,” Rae told Tudum in a June 2023 interview. “[Lexi] started a new career and her lifestyle really changed, and we were having trouble navigating that and things from the past.”

“It just kind of just got to a point where we couldn’t come to terms on certain differences,” she added.

In Lexi’s interview with Tudum, she revealed that she and Rae had trouble getting past stuff that had happened on the show.

Sam Mark and Aussie Chau: Still Together

The Ultimatum: Queer Love couple, Sam Mark and Aussie Chau, got engaged on the season finale after overcoming multiple communication roadblocks.

In the reunion special, the pair confirmed that they are still going strong but don’t have plans to wed quite yet. Sam joked about her and Aussie’s slow-moving engagement on the reunion, telling host JoAnna Garcia Swisher, “It was actually really funny. We were sitting watching TV on the couch and I was like, ‘So, you know that like being engaged means you get married after.'”

“They looked like [a] deer in the headlights,” Sam added, referring to Aussie.

Mal Wright and Yoly Rojas: Broken Up

Yoly Rojas was the one who issued the ultimatum to her partner, Mal Wright, but by the season finale, it was Yoly who was unsure about the relationship.

After Yoly found an unexpected connection with her trial marriage partner, Xander, she began to question her relationship with Mal. For a while, it looked like Yoly and Xander might ride off into the sunset together and leave their partners in the dust. But in the final episode, Yoly accepted a proposal from Mal and broke things off with Xander.

Unfortunately, that is not where the story ends for Yoly and Mal. In the reunion episode, the couple shared they are no longer together.

