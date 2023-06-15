The Netflix dating show The Ultimatum: Queer Love captured the hearts of reality TV fans everywhere when it premiered in May 2023. The show put five couples’ relationships to the test when they were given a chance to explore a trial marriage with another person from the cast. In the end, the couples had to decide if they wanted to take the next step in their relationship or say goodbye. The ten-episode series was chock-full of drama so if you need a refresher, we got you. Here are the most shocking moments from The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

Vanessa & Rae Hookup

Vanessa Papa and Rae Cheung-Sutton chose each other for their trial marriage and the two certainly didn’t hold back from exploring what life would look like with a new partner, both emotionally and physically.

The new couple did end up hooking up during their time together, which created a lot of drama with Rae’s ex, Lexi Goldberg. There was crying, yelling, and the rift almost ruined Rae and Lexi’s relationship for good.

Rae and Lexi did end up getting engaged in the season finale but split shortly after filming the reunion.

In a June 2023 interview with Tudum, Lexi admitted she and Rae had trouble moving past things that had happened on the show. Hmmm.

“Rae and I really truly had a lot of great moments over the year after filming ended. There were a lot of highs but there were also some lows,” she told the outlet. “Things that still weren’t sitting properly that we experienced on the show. Things that she had done when she was in her trial marriage that like, we were just having trouble getting past.”

When Aussie Gave Sam a Rock

The Ultimatum: Queer Love moment that had us all cringing! When the season finale hit Netflix, fans were eagerly awaiting to see if Aussie Chau would meet the terms of Sam Mark’s ultimatum.

In the final episode, Aussie made a speech about giving a rock to symbolize their commitment. Naturally, fans thought Aussie was referring to an engagement ring, so you can imagine their surprise when Aussie pulled out a literal rock.

Sam was clearly disappointed and well, it was awkward. Luckily, Aussie’s speech didn’t end there. Shortly after, Aussie pulled out an engagement ring and asked for Sam’s hand in marriage. Phew!

Mal & Yoly Break Up

In the season finale, Yoly Rojas accepted a proposal from her longtime partner, Mal Wright. Yoly was torn leading up to the proposal because she had developed a strong connection with her trial marriage partner, Xander. But in the end, she chose to pursue a future with her OG love.

However, when asked about the state of their relationship at the reunion, Mal replied that they were “Happily broken up.” Ouch.

Mildred Was Arrested

Mildred Woody and Tiff Der got engaged in the final episode, but the two never made it down the aisle. One of the most shocking moments from The Ultimatum: Queer Love happened at the reunion, when the pair went head-to-head, and it wasn’t pretty.

At one point, Mildred shared that she had been arrested after filming. “I threw a picture frame, and I broke it, and the glass shattered everywhere,” Mildred said to Tiff at the reunion. “And I threw a pet gate at you and it was really heavy.”

Mildred went on to say that Tiff called the police on her after the incident. “They arrested me in my home and they took my engagement ring off and I never put it back on,” she said. “I’m not proud of what I did, but there was a lot of fighting.”

Mildred also said Tiff called her a “trash mom” during a fight.

Aussie Hasn’t Come Out to Aussie’s Parents

Aussie revealed on the show that Aussie’s family did not know about Aussie’s sexuality or relationship with Sam. At the reunion, Aussie gave fans an update on Aussie’s family, telling host JoAnna García Swisher that they did not know about the engagement.

“That’s something that I want to cross when we announce the engagement,” Aussie said. “In the past, maybe I would’ve like not told them about it but I’m trying to embrace me and I’m trying to be more open and live my truth.”

