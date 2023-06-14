90 Day Fiancé: All of Season 9’s Bombshell Moments

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was filled with drama, and certainly had no shortage of crazy moments. Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre were the only returning couple, out of the seven featured this season. The other six couples consisted of Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez, Kara and Guillermo Rojer, and Jibri and Miona Bell. Emily Bieberly was also cast alongside her husband Kobe Blaise, as well as Yve Arrellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed, and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone.

Bilal’s Bizarre Prank On Shaeeda

(90 Day Fiancé/YouTube)

Bilal and Shaeeda’s 90 days did not start off on the best foot, after Bilal played a controversial prank on his wife to be. Bilal wanted to see if Shaeeda was a gold digger, and put her to the test as soon as she arrived in the United States. Instead of taking Shaeeda to his current home, Bilal brought her to his childhood home, which was in visibly poor condition. Shaeeda was unhappy with the house, and was even more annoyed when Bilal confessed to the prank.

Bilal’s home was not the only thing he lied about, as he also tried to prank Shaeeda regarding his car. When Bilal went to pick up Shaeeda from the airport, he decided to drive there in a work van. Bilal later revealed that this was not his actual car, as he really drove a Mercedes. Shaeeda was not a fan of Bilal’s pranks, especially since she never gave him a reason to suspect that she was a gold digger.

Bilal’s pranks labeled him as a season villain early on, and his reputation among 90 Day Fiancé fans has not improved much since.

Guillermo Discovering That Kara Cheated On Her Ex Boyfriend

(90 Day Fiancé/YouTube)

Kara and Guillermo’s storyline was one of the less dramatic, however, the couple still had some tumultuous moments. The biggest problem for the couple was Guillermo’s trust issues with Kara, which stemmed from a meeting with her ex-boyfriend. Kara brought Guillermo along to her high school reunion, where her ex happened to be as well. The three enjoyed casual conversation at first, although Kara’s ex ended up dropping a huge bombshell on Guillermo.

Kara’s ex explained that their relationship ended when Kara cheated on him, after he went away to college. Kara had kissed another man, which her ex discovered after going through her text messages. Kara’s ex even went on to say that he was never able to trust a woman again, following his relationship with Kara.

Guillermo was taken aback by the revelation, and later even contemplated not marrying Kara. However, he eventually changed his mind and the two are still happily married today.

Jibri’s Fight With His Friend David

(90 Day Fiancé/YouTube)

Jibri was a controversial cast member on Season 9, and it did not help when he got into a physical altercation with his friend David. Jibri had known David for years, and they were band mates as well. David was also with Jibri when he initially met Miona in Serbia, however, the two never got along. As a result, David did not support Jibri’s relationship with Miona, which caused a rift between the two friends.

David became annoyed with Jibri during a recording session, when he refused to put his phone away and stop texting Miona. The altercation quickly escalated, and within seconds both Jibri and David were rolling around on the floor fighting. Jibri and David’s fellow band mates were forced to intervene, and help break up the impromptu fight.

Jibri and David’s behavior was especially embarrassing, since the band was in the middle of a recording session with a new producer. While there are many fights on 90 Day Fiancé, most do not become physical like this one did.

Emily Finding Out She Is Pregnant Again

(90 Day Fiancé/YouTube)

Emily and Kobe fought almost all season, but the real bombshell moment of their storyline was discovering that Emily was pregnant for the second time. Kobe moved to the United States from Cameroon to be with Emily and their son Koban, although the couple financially depended on Emily’s parents. As a result, Emily’s father told her not to get pregnant again, until she and Kobe were more financially stable.

Shortly before their wedding, Emily began to suspect that she may be pregnant. Her suspicions were confirmed after she took two pregnancy tests in a drugstore bathroom, which both came back positive. Emily and Kobe were both shocked, and incredibly nervous to come clean to Emily’s parents.

While Emily and Kobe initially struggled financially, the two are now in a much better position since Kobe has begun working full time. The couple welcomed their daughter Scarlett after filming concluded.

TELL US- WHICH SEASON 9 MOMENT DID YOU THINK WAS THE BIGGEST BOMBSHELL?