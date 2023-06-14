Lisa Vanderpump Opening New Restaurant in Lake Tahoe Named After Grandson

With everything that goes down on Vanderpump Rules, it’s often hard to remember that the very concept of the show is staffers working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant. Lisa and the cast have been through so much that this sometimes gets away from the viewer.

Lisa herself has been through a great deal, with so many doors opening and closing. She’s become such an icon that she has her new show, Vanderpump Villa, coming up on Hulu later this year.

But she’s also shutting down her restaurant, PUMP; truly the end of an era. Nevertheless, she’s already onto a new restaurant in the Lake Tahoe area.

Lisa Vanderpump’s new sentimental restaurant

Daily Mail has all the exclusive details of Lisa’s new restaurant, Wolf. Regarding the name, Lisa said it “has additional meaning as it is a family name and the middle name of my grandson Teddy.” While being a family name, the restaurant will also represent the “highly intelligent and complex animal that is bold, strong, playful, mischievous, vicious, caring and devoted to family.”

As for some of the finer details, Lisa said, “Wolf will be filled with bold and unique design, taking elements from the character and identity of the wolf itself. This opportunity to create a rich and indulgent space inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe was one I couldn’t resist.”

She went on to explain the design details: “Through our design company Vanderpump Alain, Wolf will feature stunning lighting, bespoke furniture, and epic visual statements. The food will be decadent, the cocktails both earthy and instagrammable, and the entire experience is something we are thrilled to be bringing to Lake Tahoe.”

This will be Lisa’s third restaurant in her partnership with Caesars Entertainment. Fans might already be familiar with Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. As for the service, Wolf will have “Hand-crafted drinks [that] will feature nods to local themes and flavors, with an emphasis on incredibly visual garnishes and presentations.”

